Censinet Announces New Webinar Series on HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Facilitate Implementation, Compliance

Webinar Series Features Leading Healthcare CISOs and Rulemakers to Provide Critical Insight into Regulatory Timeline and Best Practices for Implementation

This webinar series offers our customers and healthcare organizations a significant head start on adopting and implementing the HPH CPGs.”
— Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet
BOSTON, MA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced the launch of a new webinar series “Navigating the New HPH Cybersecurity Performance Goals” designed to help healthcare organizations understand, implement, and comply with the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HPH CPGs) recently released by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In this series, leading healthcare CISOs, policy advocates, and rulemakers will provide exclusive insights into the history and rationale for the HPH CPGs, the latest regulatory timeline – including incentives and penalties, and strategies for facilitating implementation, prioritizing investment, and ensuring full compliance.

Register now for the next episode on Wed. May 1, 2024 at 1pm EST with Erik Decker, Chief Information Security Officer at Intermountain Health; in addition, the first episode in the series, with special guest John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the American Hospital Association, is available now on-demand here.

“This webinar series offers our customers and healthcare organizations a significant head start on adopting and implementing the HPH CPGs,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Moreover, as the CPGs transition from voluntary guidelines to mandatory minimum requirements, the insights and advice from industry experts like John Riggi and Erik Decker enables healthcare organizations to begin prioritizing targeted investment, allocate resources, and put processes and solutions in place now to ensure full compliance in the years to come.”

For more information on the Censinet HPH CPG webinar series, or to learn more about how Censinet RiskOps™ can help your organization manage and maintain end-to-end HPH CPG compliance – as well as provide solutions to implement the CPGs related to third-party risk management and asset management – please contact info@censinet.com.


About Censinet

Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

# # #
Contacts:

Justyn Thompson
Censinet
jthompson@censinet.com

You just read:

Censinet Announces New Webinar Series on HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Facilitate Implementation, Compliance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Justyn Thompson
Censinet jthompson@censinet.com
Company/Organization
Censinet
101 Arch Street, Suite 800
Boston, Massachusetts, 02110
United States
+1 781-985-4554
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Censinet enables healthcare organizations to take risk out of their business with Censinet RiskOps™, the first and only cloud-based exchange that integrates and consolidates enterprise risk management and operations capabilities across critical clinical and business areas. Censinet transforms healthcare risk by increasing productivity and operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to care delivery, data privacy, and patient safety. Censinet is based in Boston, MA and can be found at https://censinet.com/

More From This Author
Censinet Announces New Webinar Series on HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Facilitate Implementation, Compliance
Censinet Announces “Censinet Champions” Webinar Series to Showcase Success Stories, TPRM Transformation
Censinet Delivers New Product Support for NIST CSF 2.0 and HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals
View All Stories From This Author