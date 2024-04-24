Censinet Announces New Webinar Series on HHS Cybersecurity Performance Goals to Facilitate Implementation, Compliance
Webinar Series Features Leading Healthcare CISOs and Rulemakers to Provide Critical Insight into Regulatory Timeline and Best Practices for Implementation
This webinar series offers our customers and healthcare organizations a significant head start on adopting and implementing the HPH CPGs.”BOSTON, MA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced the launch of a new webinar series “Navigating the New HPH Cybersecurity Performance Goals” designed to help healthcare organizations understand, implement, and comply with the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (HPH CPGs) recently released by The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
In this series, leading healthcare CISOs, policy advocates, and rulemakers will provide exclusive insights into the history and rationale for the HPH CPGs, the latest regulatory timeline – including incentives and penalties, and strategies for facilitating implementation, prioritizing investment, and ensuring full compliance.
Register now for the next episode on Wed. May 1, 2024 at 1pm EST with Erik Decker, Chief Information Security Officer at Intermountain Health; in addition, the first episode in the series, with special guest John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk at the American Hospital Association, is available now on-demand here.
“This webinar series offers our customers and healthcare organizations a significant head start on adopting and implementing the HPH CPGs,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Moreover, as the CPGs transition from voluntary guidelines to mandatory minimum requirements, the insights and advice from industry experts like John Riggi and Erik Decker enables healthcare organizations to begin prioritizing targeted investment, allocate resources, and put processes and solutions in place now to ensure full compliance in the years to come.”
For more information on the Censinet HPH CPG webinar series, or to learn more about how Censinet RiskOps™ can help your organization manage and maintain end-to-end HPH CPG compliance – as well as provide solutions to implement the CPGs related to third-party risk management and asset management – please contact info@censinet.com.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
