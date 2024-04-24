Maryland State Police Continue Search For Calvert County Boy Missing Since 1968

April 24, 2024

(PORT REPUBLIC, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking the public for assistance as investigators continue the search for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing more than 55 years ago in Calvert County.

Bob Boyes was last seen on Dec. 26, 1968, while walking home with his pet deer on Wash Hance Road in Port Republic. Hundreds of volunteers searched for Boyes by ground and air, combing the wooded area where he was last seen.

“I’ll forever remember the response from the search team that Bobby disappeared in thin air, without a trace,” said Joy Lee, Boyes’ younger sister, who was three years old when he disappeared. “How does that happen? Walking home from the neighbor’s house with his pet deer. His deer comes home but without him.”

Maryland State Police have led the investigation into Boyes’ disappearance. The case turned cold after investigators ran out of leads. Detective Sergeant Kemery Hunt took over the investigation in 2021 shortly after being assigned to the Prince Frederick Barrack. He is hoping that attention to the case will spark new leads from the public.

“We’ve delved into this case deeply, and our plan of attack was to knock on every door that we can,” Detective Sergeant Hunt said. “The original investigators also poured a tremendous amount of time into this case, but it’s just a puzzle that can’t be solved.”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the FBI’s Wanted and Missing Persons are assisting with the investigation. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the FBI recorded nearly 360,000 entries of missing children in 2022, which is about a 6% increase from 2021. The center also assisted with nearly 28,000 cases of missing children in 2022.

Maryland State Police, in partnership with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and the NOBLE Maryland Chapter, are distributing 15,000 National Child ID Program kits to protect children. The free kits aid law enforcement in locating missing persons. Visit a Maryland State Police barrack to obtain a kit. Troopers will also distribute them during community engagement events and recruiting fairs.

The search continues for Boyes, who would be 55 years old today. “Deep down, I know, someone knows something, but time is ticking,” Lee said. “I’m pleading to anyone who may know anything to reach out to local authorities.” Anyone with information that could help investigators find Boyes is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Hunt at 410-535-1400 or kemery.hunt@maryland.gov.

Bob Boyes (right)

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov