New Blockchain Idle Game Launches First Sale, Introduces Two Campaigns with NFT Integration

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Media Arts Inc., the operator of the upcoming idle blockchain game "ELYSIUM’S EDGE," announced the participation of manga artist Kamui Fujiwara and the issuance of "Meat NFTs," which will offer exclusive dining benefits at Shibuya Niku Yokocho in Tokyo, Japan.

Elysium's Edge, commonly known as "Erikuri," is a collaborative project planned and operated by Japan Media Arts Inc., with illustration production by Frontier Works Inc., publishing by KINGSYSTEM PTE. LTD, and development cooperation by Vanguard CO., LTD.

1. Manga Artist Kamui Fujiwara Joins ELYSIUM'S EDGE (a.k.a. Erikuri)

Kamui Fujiwara, known for creations like Emblem of Roto, has officially joined Erikuri, which aims to involve a diverse range of creators and authors through a shared world model.

Fujiwara has agreed to support Erikuri's social initiative, the Erikuri Asia Social Action project, by creating illustrations for NFTs. The NFTs will serve as a funding source for the project.

They will also include practical functions within the game, and with each transaction, a predetermined donation amount will be allocated to the social support project. The visuals for these NFTs are scheduled to be unveiled during the second sale event in the summer.

2. Issuance of "Meat NFTs" for Dining Benefits at Shibuya Niku Yokocho

An agreement has been reached with Shibuya Niku Yokocho, one of Tokyo's largest meat entertainment platforms, to realize the issuance and implementation of a new type of Web3-linked initiative utilizing NFTs, termed "Meat NFTs."

The Meat NFT concept involves the utilization of NFTs that can be acquired or purchased within the Erikuri game or at shops and used at various restaurants within Shibuya Niku Yokocho, offering dining benefits. The service is aimed to start with the official game release scheduled for December 2024.

Game users will be able to obtain coupons as they play the game. This may lead to increased patronage at participating establishments.

Simultaneously, the initiative aims to increase the circulation and holdings of ELYGT (ELY Governance Token, issued by KINGSYSTEM PTE. LTD. in Singapore), utilized in the project, to enhance the value of the token.

With the start of the first sale, Erikuri aims to stabilize the circulation and enhance the value of its proprietary token through the aforementioned external collaboration facilitated by ELYGT. Its goal is to maintain long-term trust in token management among customers.

The first sale will commence from 11:00 AM (GMT) on April 26th (Friday). NFTs can be used within the game, and the governance token, ELYGT, will also have predetermined use cases outside the game.

Sale Schedule

Allow list for firm purchase rights: April 26 (Fri) 11:00 AM (GMT) – April 27 (Sat) 10:59 AM (GMT)

Pre-sale allow list: April 27 (Sat) 11:00 AM (GMT) – April 28 (Sun) 10:59 AM (GMT)

Public sale: April 28 (Sun) 11:00 AM (GMT) – April 30 (Tue) 10:59 AM (GMT)

About Japan Media Arts Inc.

Japan Media Arts Inc. explores the intersection of technology and art to create new value. By blending various technologies with creative ideas, the company looks into the possibilities of future art and media. It develops unique projects by leveraging advanced technologies such as blockchain gaming, digital art, NFTs, and interactive media. The company seeks to transcend the boundaries between art and technology through innovative approaches, fostering the emergence of new cultural experiences.

Company Overview

Company Name: Japan Media Arts Inc.

Address: 4F Shiodome Puripura Building, 2-1-6 Higashi-Shinbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

CEO: Tomonori Murakami

Business Activities: Providing media art works utilizing traditional Japanese techniques and cutting-edge technology, as well as Web3 digital content, and the planning and operation of the JAPAN EXPO

Established: July 2023

Website http://www.jpnma.co.jp/

About Elysium's Edge

Website: https://elysiums-edge.com

X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ELYSIUMS_Crypto

Discord: ttps://discord.com/invite/Z3v5nfRhjX

About Shibuya Niku Yokocho

Operating Company: Inshokuten Promoter

Address: Chitose Building 2F, Udagawacho 13-8, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan

Website: https://nikuyokocho.jp/

Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/shibuya.nikuyokocho/

Contact: Mimura (admin@gamewedge.co.jp)