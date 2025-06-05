Introducing VANCHA TRIP, a matching platform that bridges travelers with local communities in Japan.

Choose your perfect experience, and locals will make your journey unforgettable.

HIMI-CITY, TOYAMA, JAPAN, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VANCHA Co. has announced the full launch of its “VANCHA TRIP” platform, a service

designed to connect foreign travelers with locals, to experience daily life in the area and deliver an authentic Japan experience.

What is “VANCHA TRIP?”

VANCHA TRIP is a platform that allows foreign travelers to connect with Japanese locals.

Travelers can book activities with locals in their area that suit their interests.

VANCHA TRIP doesn’t offer ordinary guided tours, but rather the opportunity to experience authentic Japanese lifestyles and exchange different cultures.

Why choose VANCHA?

1) Experiences that won’t be found in a travel guide

VANCHA is designed for those who want to meet locals, not just see the sights. Activities are led by locals, so travelers can experience authentic Japanese culture.

2) Overcome language barriers

Some of the locals are not professional tour guides, but can communicate using a translation app. While there may be a language barrier, they are passionate about making your trip enjoyable.

3) Solo traveling can feel like visiting a friend

Whether it's someone’s favorite ramen spot or a little-known place, travelers can find memorable interactions.

4) Learn more about real life in Japan

VANCHA provides an opportunity to experience cultural activities, hobbies, local cuisine, personal anecdotes, and much more. Travelers can learn what Japanese people value.

What kind of activities are available? (examples)

Cultural experiences, such as Japanese tea ceremonies and calligraphy.

Exploring Akihabara with college students interested in anime and manga.

Local ramen shop hopping.

Casual chatting with locals in a shopping district.

* All activities are private or limited to small groups, so travelers can experience a trip tailored to them.

How to use VANCHA (three easy steps)

1. Visit VANCHA’s website.

2. Search for the desired area and activities.

3. Send the host (guide) a request to book.

The host’s profile can be viewed before booking the activity.

VANCHA is recommended for the following people

・People who want to connect with people while traveling.

・People who want to see how Japanese people actually live.

・People who can’t speak Japanese but want to interact with locals.

・People who want more than typical tours.

・People who are interested in local Japanese culture.

Development background

These days, more and more travelers are seeking new connections and cultural exchanges rather than traditional tourism. VANCHA aims to fulfill these needs and serve as a bridge to connect travelers with locals. Meeting “ordinary people” around Japan will lead to an even more unforgettable trip.

Service details

Website: https://vancha-trip.com/

Language: English

Activity Fee: starting from ¥1,000 (set by the guide)

About VANCHA Co.

Name of Company: VANCHA Co.

HP: https://vancha-trip.com/

Industry: Tourism

Head Office Address: 1355 Kubo Himi-City, Toyama, Japan

CEO: Ayaka Tokai

Listed: Not

Capital: ¥7,000,000

Founded: October 2024

