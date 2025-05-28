SUZUMO to Participate in FOOMA JAPAN 2025, One of the World’s Largest Comprehensive Food Manufacturing Exhibitions

Announcement of SUZUMO Participation in FOOMA JAPAN 2025 Sushi and onigiri demonstrations, and numerous menu ideas. Demonstration of sushi and onigiri made by large machines that actually operates in food factories.

Unveiling the industry's first completely waterproof continuous roll sushi machine. Introducing cutting-edge robots for onigiri and sushi production.

NAKANO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Toru Taniguchi; hereinafter referred to as SUZUMO) will exhibit at FOOMA JAPAN 2025, which will be held at Tokyo Big Sight for four days from Tuesday, June 10th to Friday, June 13th, 2025.

SUZUMO strives to strengthen its overseas strategy and expand product exhibits and proposals for the global market at its booth this year. In addition to the global models used in over 90 countries around the world, SUZUMO will exhibit a lineup that meets extensive needs, such as rice-processing proposals for various business formats, containers, and on-site challenges. The overseas version of the Super Compact Sushi Machine, "S-Cube", which was well received last year, will also be exhibited and demonstrated.

A completely waterproof continuous roll sushi machine for food factories will be unveiled for the first time, and upgraded new models of compact sushi machine and roll sushi cutter, with improved operability, will be exhibited. SUZUMO aims to provide customers with the opportunity to experience the latest technology in onigiri (rice balls) and sushi manufacturing directly.

SUZUMO strives to provide the latest food automation solutions.

FOOMA JAPAN 2025 SUZUMO Booth Summary

Date and Time: 10:00-17:00, Tuesday, June 10th to Friday, June 13th, 2025 (Entry is possible when the venue opens)

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight East Halls 1-8 (SUZUMO Booth: East Hall 5, 5P-48)

SUZUMO Exhibition Booth Highlights

1) Industry first: a completely waterproof continuous roll sushi machine.

SUZUMO will demonstrate the industry's first completely waterproof continuous roll sushi machine, allowing the entire machine to be washed with water. The outstanding cleanability and hygiene management performance contribute greatly to improve the productivity in food factories and central kitchens.

2) The forefront of rice-cooking – onigiri and sushi making machines

To meet the growing domestic and global demand for sushi and onigiri, SUZUMO will exhibit extensive multi-functional rice-processing machines, from serving rice to shaping it. SUZUMO offers a wide-ranging lineup, from large machines for food factories to small machines for stores and backyard kitchens.

3) Numerous globally-compatible models “selected by 90 countries around the world”

SUZUMO will exhibit numerous globally-compatible models that are being introduced mainly in North America, Asia, and Europe. Experience a part of the global strategy of SUZUMO Group, which is active in global food sites.

SUZUMO supports the spread of Japanese food globally

The global boom of onigiri and sushi – Japanese food culture has been garnering attention.

In recent years, rice dishes originating from Japan, such as onigiri and sushi have been penetrating into daily dining tables, mainly in North America and Asian countries.

According to a trend survey by JETRO, there will be more than 23,000 Japanese restaurants in the United States as of 2023. Major convenience stores and supermarkets are expanding their selection of Japanese prepared foods, and demand for onigiri and sushi is growing, especially in urban areas.

Against the backdrop of this global trend, inquiries to SUZUMO are steadily increasing. The number of inquiries from overseas in 2023 increased by approximately 1.3 times compared to 2022, and this trend has continued even after the launch of a dedicated website for North America in 2024 and the full renewal of the SUZUMO website (domestic and global) in 2025.

According to market information from Global Information Co., Ltd., the global sushi restaurant and kiosk market is expected to reach US$10.05 billion in 2024, US$10.52 billion in 2025, and US$13.35 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.84%. In addition, the global market for instant onigiri is expected to reach US$946.7 million in 2023 and US$1.4823 billion in 2031, with a CAGR of 5.76% from 2024 to 2031. These data suggest the growth potential of Japanese food in the global market. Behind this rapid market expansion is the growing international reputation of Japanese food as healthy and sustainable, and the growing need for a manufacturing system that combines reproducibility and labor-saving due to the global labor shortage and stricter hygiene standards.

In response to these challenges, SUZUMO has already established a track record of introducing its products, such as sushi robots, rice serving machines, and IoT-compatible line equipment to over 90 countries, and supports Japanese food globally with a product lineup that combines Japan's rice food culture with technological capabilities for solving on-site problems.

※JETRO Trend Survey: Number of Japanese restaurants in the United States has increased 1.6 times in the past 12 years to 23,000.

Since developing the world's first sushi machine in 1981, Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. has been leading the industry through its rice processing machines. It is widely used in various food avenues such as sushi, onigiri, and rice bowls in over 90 countries around the world. SUZUMO has the No. 1 market share* in various types of sushi machines and rice-serving machines, and has garnered attention in the industry. With the motto of “Delivering Deliciousness and Warmth to the World,'' SUZUMO promptly grasps the diversifying needs for food and proposing them to the market. SUZUMO constantly makes progress as a company that pioneers new food businesses.

*Source: Fuji Keizai [Labour Shortage, and Potential Demand and Consideration on Automated Machines] Results for 2022 Sales Quantity and Value for Sushi Machines and Rice-Serving Machines.

SUZUMO Global Website

https://www.suzumokikou.com/

For inquiries regarding this matter:

Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd.

6F Nakano Central Park East

4-10-1 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0001

Contact: Corporate Headquarters Strategy Promotion Department Public Relations/PR

Email: suzumo-pr@suzumo.co.jp

Interviews regarding SUZUMO will be handled by our Japan headquarters.

We would like to receive an overview by email and make arrangements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.