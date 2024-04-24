Bauer Media Group achieves IAB Gold Standard Certification once again

Bauer Media Group has achieved the latest version of the IAB Gold Standard Certification, helping bring greater transparency to the digital supply chain.

Launched by the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB), The Gold Standard is a certification for buyers and sellers of digital media to improve the digital advertising experience, help compliance with the GDPR and ePrivacy law, tackle ad fraud, uphold brand safety and strengthen supply chain transparency.

The latest version of the IAB Gold Standard strengthens the existing framework and incorporates new criteria cracking down on ad fraud and scam ads. To comply with the updated criteria, Bauer Media committed to implementing DemandChain Object, adding buyers.json to its product roadmap, conducting FCA Financial Service checks, registering for ASA Scam Ad Alerts and completing Gold Standard training modules.

Paul D’urso Head of Digital Taxonomy and Projects commented “Securing the latest IAB Gold Standard Certification is a testament to Bauer Media Group’s unwavering dedication to excellence in digital advertising. Our commitment to transparency, compliance, and combating ad fraud remains steadfast, ensuring that our partners and clients can trust in the integrity of our digital supply chain. This achievement reflects our ongoing efforts to elevate industry standards and deliver a superior advertising experience for all stakeholders.”

For more information on the IAB UK’s Gold Standard Certification, please visit https://www.iabuk.com/goldstandard

– ENDS –

For further press information, please contact:

Jyoti Mand – Senior Communications Executive, Bauer Media UK

jyoti.mand@bauermedia.co.uk

About Bauer Media UK

Bauer Media UK reaches over 25 million UK consumers through a portfolio of world-class, multi-platform media and entertainment brands including heat, KISS, Grazia, Empire, Magic, Absolute Radio and the Hits Radio Brand Network. These brands offer commercial partners access to highly engaged audiences, with creative solutions underpinned by insight and instinct. Bauer Media UK is part of the Bauer Media Group, one of the world’s largest privately owned media businesses with media assets all over the globe.