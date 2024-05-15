IBA Group and Data Monsters Form Strategic Generative AI Partnership
IBA Group concluded a partner agreement with Data Monsters to complement its comprehensive technology capabilities with NVIDIA AI expertise from Data Monsters.PRAGUE, CZECHIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group, a full stack software service provider, and Data Monsters, an NVIDIA Elite consulting partner renowned for their AI expertise, announced the formation of a strategic partnership. This collaboration enhances IBA Group’s comprehensive capabilities across a wide spectrum of technologies with Data Monsters’ proficiency in NVIDIA AI solutions, namely Generative AI.
Considering IBA Group’s 31-year history of software excellence and Data Monsters’ 16 years of experience in AI and NVIDIA platforms, this partnership is poised to deliver complex AI solutions tailored for each industry and enterprise.
For more details about this partnership and the AI solutions offered by IBA Group and Data Monsters, please contact Anatoly Rukavitsa at arukavitsa@datamonsters.com and Irina Kiptikova at irina.kiptikova@ibagroup.eu.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider which performs software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services and consists of 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association.
For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com.
About Data Monsters
Data Monsters, an Elite NVIDIA Consulting Partner, is a veteran of the AI industry. Established in Palo Alto, California in 2009, the company focuses on designing and implementing AI products. They are also recognized as highly commended in the Consulting Partner of the Year category at the NVIDIA Partner Awards EMEA 2024.
Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube