IBA Group and Data Monsters Form Strategic Generative AI Partnership

IBA Group is an alliance of IT companies

IBA Group concluded a partner agreement with Data Monsters to complement its comprehensive technology capabilities with NVIDIA AI expertise from Data Monsters.

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group, a full stack software service provider, and Data Monsters, an NVIDIA Elite consulting partner renowned for their AI expertise, announced the formation of a strategic partnership. This collaboration enhances IBA Group’s comprehensive capabilities across a wide spectrum of technologies with Data Monsters’ proficiency in NVIDIA AI solutions, namely Generative AI.

Considering IBA Group’s 31-year history of software excellence and Data Monsters’ 16 years of experience in AI and NVIDIA platforms, this partnership is poised to deliver complex AI solutions tailored for each industry and enterprise.

For more details about this partnership and the AI solutions offered by IBA Group and Data Monsters, please contact Anatoly Rukavitsa at arukavitsa@datamonsters.com and Irina Kiptikova at irina.kiptikova@ibagroup.eu.


About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider which performs software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services and consists of 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association.
For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com.

About Data Monsters
Data Monsters, an Elite NVIDIA Consulting Partner, is a veteran of the AI industry. Established in Palo Alto, California in 2009, the company focuses on designing and implementing AI products. They are also recognized as highly commended in the Consulting Partner of the Year category at the NVIDIA Partner Awards EMEA 2024.

Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

IBA Group and Data Monsters Form Strategic Generative AI Partnership

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
Company/Organization
IBA Group
2583/13 Petrzilkova St., Prague 5
Prague, 15800
Czech Republic
+420 251 116 206
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

http://ibagroupit.com

More From This Author
IBA Group and Data Monsters Form Strategic Generative AI Partnership
IBA Group to Present Fintech Services at Dubai FinTech Summit
IBA Group Partners with SAP in Poland
View All Stories From This Author