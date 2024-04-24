Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 25, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clermont Village of Batavia Clermont County, Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Clinton Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga City of Broadview Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
City of Brecksville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
City of Parma
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Franklin Eagle Charter Schools of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 OPERS Examination
Gallia Gallia County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Hamilton Loveland City School District
Special Audit
5/20/2018 TO 11/22/2019		 Special Audit FFR
Technological College Preparatory World Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities DBA Meister Road Home
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lucas Bennett Venture Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Village of Gloria Glens Park
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Miami Miami East Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Bradford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Butler Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Ross Chillicothe City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Botkins Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Stark Sandy Creek Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 OP&F Examination
Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Village of Unionville Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Williams Edgerton Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

