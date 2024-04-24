Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 25, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 25, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clermont
|Village of Batavia Clermont County, Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Clinton
|Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Broadview Heights
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|City of Brecksville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|City of Parma
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Eagle Charter Schools of Ohio
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|OPERS Examination
|Gallia
|Gallia County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Hamilton
|Loveland City School District
Special Audit
5/20/2018 TO 11/22/2019
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Technological College Preparatory World Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Alliance Academy of Cincinnati
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lorain
|Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities DBA Meister Road Home
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lucas
|Bennett Venture Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Village of Gloria Glens Park
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Miami
|Miami East Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Bradford Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Butler Township
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Ross
|Chillicothe City School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Botkins Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Stark
|Sandy Creek Joint Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|OP&F Examination
|Summit
|Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium
10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Village of Unionville Center
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Williams
|Edgerton Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
