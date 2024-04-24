Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 25, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Ashland Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clermont Village of Batavia Clermont County, Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Clinton Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Cuyahoga City of Broadview Heights

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination City of Brecksville

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination City of Parma

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Franklin Eagle Charter Schools of Ohio

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OPERS Examination Gallia Gallia County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Hamilton Loveland City School District

Special Audit

5/20/2018 TO 11/22/2019 Special Audit FFR

Technological College Preparatory World Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Alliance Academy of Cincinnati

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lorain Lorain County Board of Developmental Disabilities DBA Meister Road Home

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lucas Bennett Venture Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Village of Gloria Glens Park

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Miami Miami East Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Bradford Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Butler Township

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Ross Chillicothe City School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Botkins Local School District

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Stark Sandy Creek Joint Fire District

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 OP&F Examination Summit Ohio School Employees Insurance Consortium

10/1/2022 TO 9/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union Village of Unionville Center

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Williams Edgerton Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit