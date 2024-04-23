U.S. Chamber Applauds Passage of Crucial Foreign Aid Bills

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark released the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed bipartisan legislation to provide crucial funding and urgently needed military assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and the Indo-Pacific.

“What happens around the world directly impacts the U.S., and we ignore it at our own peril. That’s why the Chamber believes the U.S. must provide support for critical partners in these regions to address threats to democracy and free markets. We applaud those Members of Congress in the House and Senate who came together to provide crucial assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. This assistance to key partners is an investment in global, regional, and U.S. national security and will secondarily bolster the U.S. defense industrial base and its workforce.”

In November, Clark laid out in a USA Today opinion piece why America needs to act on global challenges, including calling for assistance for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.​

Today, the U.S. Chamber sent a letter to Members of the U.S. Senate, in addition to sending a letter to Members of the U.S. House of Representatives last week, urging them to pass the supplemental security bills.