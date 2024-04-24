DigDeep Joins Neil Young + Crazy Horse LOVE EARTH Tour to Raise Awareness for Clean, Equitable Water Access in the U.S.
DigDeep will be part of Love Earth Village, a hometown-square approach showcasing nonprofits working on the frontlines of sustainability and social equity.
Neil has used his global platform to inspire, educate, and activate thousands of music fans around the world to stand up for crucial causes like ours.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, DigDeep, a human rights nonprofit working to ensure universal access to clean water and proper sanitation in the United States, is excited to announce that it will be participating in Love Earth Village at the 2024 Love Earth Tour of legendary musical artists Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
— George McGraw, Founder & CEO of DigDeep
Through his music and public and private actions, Neil Young has spent his life raising awareness and fighting for social equality, environmental justice and universal freedoms. Love Earth Village is Neil Young’s hometown-square approach to showcasing not-for-profit organizations and the passionate volunteers working on the frontlines to preserve the Earth and protect our freedoms. Neil also held a virtual benefit concert for DigDeep during the summer of 2020 that raised over $10,000 to connect families to clean, running water.
DigDeep team members, who are part of the frontline communities impacted by inequitable access to clean running water and proper sanitation at home, will take part in the Love Earth Village on four stops of the tour:
● San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (Wednesday, April 24 & Thursday, April 25)
● Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Saturday, April 27)
● Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Thursday, May 2)
● Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater (Wednesday, May 8)
In Phoenix, Neil Young fans can speak directly with members of DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project, who work nearby on the Navajo Nation in Arizona, Utah and New Mexico where Indigenous families sometimes drive for hours to haul barrels of water to meet their basic needs. In Dallas, Neil Young fans can hear from members of DigDeep’s Colonias Water Project, who work to serve Texas families who - despite sometimes living only one mile away from neighborhoods with basic infrastructure - have never had water or sewer lines installed into their own neighborhoods. In Franklin, Neil Young fans can meet with members of DigDeep’s Appalachia Water Project, who work tirelessly nearby in West Virginia and Kentucky to upgrade crumbling water lines and ensure families have safe water sources instead of the polluted streams from which some families have been forced to haul water as a last measure.
These four locations neighbor some of the communities most impacted by America’s ‘hidden water crisis,’ in which millions of people across the United States live without clean running water or a flush toilet at home. DigDeep works to address these inequalities through careful data tracking, coalition-building with other domestic Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) organizations, working with legislators for more informed policymaking, and regional field work where DigDeep teams install running water and proper sanitation directly into people’s homes.
“Access to clean, running water is a basic human right, and our entire team is so excited to be a part of the Love Earth Village and connect with Neil Young fans who believe that too,” says George McGraw, Founder and CEO of DigDeep. “Neil has used his global platform to inspire, educate, and activate thousands of music fans around the world to stand up for crucial causes like ours. We’re excited to make magic together for the 2 million+ Americans who still don’t have taps or toilets at home.”
For more information about DigDeep or its regional water projects, please visit: www.digdeep.org. For more information about the Neil Young + Crazy Horse Love Earth Tour please visit: https://neilyoungarchives.com/.
About DigDeep:
DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and sanitation at home. The organization has served thousands of families across the country through its award-winning and community-led field projects: the Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah), Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia), and Colonias Water Project (Texas). DigDeep is a leading force in U.S. water access research, workforce development, and policy advocacy, underscoring its commitment to addressing the sector's lack of comprehensive data. Notable national reports, including "Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan" and "Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis," unveiled the harsh reality that over 2 million people in the U.S. live without a toilet or tap at home, which costs the American economy a staggering $8.6 billion annually. For more information, please visit digdeep.org.
About the LOVE EARTH Village by Neil Young:
Love Earth Village is Neil's hometown-square approach to showcasing not-for-profit organizations and their passionate volunteers, working on the frontlines to preserve the Earth and protect our freedoms. The mission of Love Earth Village centers around four pillars: (1) to promote ecological sustainability and social equity by helping to educate and inspire Neil’s fans about crucial global and local issues; (2) to showcase passionate and effective organizations working on environmental conservation, education, policy change and best-practice implementation; (3) to connect Neil’s fans with grassroots organizations doing good work; (4) to support the individuals fighting to preserve the natural world, protect human rights, stand up for freedom and care for the wellbeing of life on Earth.
