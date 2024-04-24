BLM Plans Public Events to Celebrate Headwaters’ 25th Anniversary

This is a press release from the Bureau of Land Management:

The Bureau of Land Management has planned a series of free public outings and presentations through the spring, summer and fall to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Headwaters Forest Reserve designation, near Eureka. Events are as follows:

Saturday, May 11, 2 to 3 p.m.: History presentation. Author Greg King will speak at the Headwaters Education Center along the Elk River Trail. Participants should arrive at 1:30 p.m. for a half-mile walk from the Elk River Trailhead to the Education Center.

Saturday, May 18, 8 a.m. to noon: Guided birding walk. Wildlife biologist and author Ken Burton will lead the hike on the Salmon Pass Trail. The walk is limited to 12 participants. Registration is required in advance online.

Saturday, June 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Guided plant walk. BLM ecology technician Scott Estepa will lead the outing on the Elk River Trail. Participants will meet at the Elk River Trailhead.

Wednesday, July 17: Storytelling with Blue Ox Mill craftsman Eric Hollenbeck. This presentation at the Headwaters Education Center is limited to 50 attendees. Registration is required and will open May 1 online.

Saturday, Aug 17, 12:30 to 3 p.m.: Nature Writing Workshop. Author Jerry Martien will lead this family friendly event at the Headwaters Education Center. Participants will meet at the Elk River Trailhead at

12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Guided archaeology walk. Archaeological site steward Rusty Goodlive and BLM volunteer docent Kristi Wrigley will discuss the evidence of Headwaters’ past in a walk starting at the Elk River Trailhead.

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Archaeology and History of Falk. Former BLM park ranger and author Julie Clark will lead the talk alongside archaeologist Jamie Roscoe at the Clarke Museum, 240 E St., Eureka.