RowBotAI Unveils White Label Generative AI Solution for Contact Centers, HR, Technical Support, and Financial Services
RowBotAI Unveils White Label Generative AI Solution at Call and Contact Center Expo in Las VegasSAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RowBotAI, the leading provider of personalized conversational commerce, announces the launch of its customer-centric White Label Generative AI solution. Designed to empower customer interactions and streamline business operations, this innovative platform offers unparalleled versatility and adaptability for Contact Centers, HR Departments, Technical Support, and Financial Services.
The RowBotAI White Label Generative AI solution leverages AI technology to deliver personalized customer experiences across a wide range of industries. With its advanced conversational capabilities and seamless voice interface, businesses can transform their customer engagement strategies and lower call center costs by 50-75%.
Key Features include reducing agent response times, enhancing the customer experience, and dramatically reducing costs.
The RowBotAI team will showcase its White Label platform at the upcoming Call and Contact Center Expo in Las Vegas on April 24-25, 2024. Visit Booth #6051 to learn more about how RowBotAI's solution can transform customer interactions and streamline business operations.
For more information about RowBotAI and its White Label Generative AI solution, visit www.rowbotai.com.
