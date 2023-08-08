RowBotAI and SP Data Digital Collaborate to Transform HR Policy Access with Revolutionary Generative AI Voice Solution
HR Policy Documents Have A New Conversational AI Voice
This is an extraordinary technology that enables our employees, located all throughout the US and Canada, to use a generative AI voice solution to interact directly with HR Policy documents.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SP Data Digital, an innovative technology call center company, and RowBotAI, the leading provider of generative AI voice for customer content, today announced their joint effort in a groundbreaking AI solution for HR Policy access. This transformative technology empowers employees to interact directly with HR Policy documents through simple mobile phone voice conversations.
The conversational RowBotAI automated voice call agent can efficiently field thousands of commonly asked HR-related questions, saving valuable time and resources for SP Data Digital's core HR team.
“This is an extraordinary technology that enables our employees, located all throughout the US and Canada, to use a generative AI voice solution to interact directly with HR Policy documents, no matter their location,” said Dan Plashkes, CEO of SP Data Digital. “Routine questions that have been repeatedly answered by our core HR team can now be fielded by the conversational RowBotAI automated call agent, and we are delighted by the results."
"We couldn’t be more excited by our strategic partnership with SP Data Digital,” said Ken Kalb, CEO of RowBotAI. “We are starting with internally facing content contained within the firewall, but will be bringing our AI call center platform to the market together with SP Data Digital and their call center solutions,” continued Ken Kalb.
The collaborative initiative marks a significant milestone in HR policy access and exemplifies the shared commitment of SP Data Digital and RowBotAI toward driving innovation and efficiency in the realm of contact centers and AI voice technology.
About SP Data Digital:
SP Data Digital is a leading technology company specializing in contact centers. With a focus on generating predictable, repeatable, and scalable prospects, pipeline, and closed sales, SP Data Digital excels in delivering higher-quality sales leads, increased close rates, and remarkable revenue growth. The company is renowned for its innovative call center solutions catering to Fortune 1000 companies.
About RowBotAI:
RowBotAI is the leading provider of generative AI voice call agents for any form of customer content. Unique in the industry, customers provide their content to the RowBotAI platform, and within minutes, anyone can have a voice conversation with it. The platform deploys instantly with a dial-up telephone number, simplifying access and interaction.
