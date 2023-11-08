RowBotAI Announces Collaborative Conversational Commerce Product for Meeting Platforms
RowBotAI conversational agents actively listen to and comprehend multi-participant discussions
It's not just an AI assistant; it's a meeting member that ensures no question goes unanswered.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RowBotAI, a trailblazer in conversational AI solutions, is excited to unveil its latest innovation – "Collaborative Conversational Commerce." This revolutionary product integrates with popular meeting platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet to transform group interactions through an advanced multi-user conversational voice interface.
— Ken Kalb
"Collaborative Conversational Commerce" is the first of its kind to enable an AI Agent to actively listen to and comprehend multi-participant discussions, interjecting with insightful voice or text responses when summoned. This groundbreaking functionality redefines collaboration and decision-making within the digital meeting space.
Kenneth J. Kalb, CEO of RowBotAI, expresses his enthusiasm for the new product: "We're propelling business meetings into the future with 'Collaborative Conversational Commerce'. It's not just an AI assistant; it's a meeting member that ensures no question goes unanswered, fostering a more informed and productive discussion."
Based in the AI development hub of San Diego, California, RowBotAI continues to push the boundaries of AI and its application in the commercial realm. "This product is a game-changer for remote and hybrid work models," says Kalb. "It allows for an unprecedented level of collaborative intelligence, where the AI supports real-time dialogue, ensuring that every meeting attendee, regardless of their role or location, has the same informed experience."
"Collaborative Conversational Commerce" is more than an assistant; it's a participative tool designed to streamline meeting flows and enhance collective decision-making. By integrating with RowBotAI's existing conversational commerce framework, it provides instant access to data-driven insights, supporting sales, marketing, and customer engagement efforts seamlessly within the meeting environment.
For more information about "Collaborative Conversational Commerce" or to request a demo, please contact RowBotAI at Julian@RowBotAI.com.
About RowBotAI:
RowBotAI is a leading provider of personalized AI-driven conversational commerce. RowBotAI is transforming how businesses communicate with customers and employees alike. Their suite of solutions ensures an empathetic, comprehensive, and highly accurate user experience across voice, text, chat, and email channels.
Julian Kalb: Director of Marketing
RowBotAI
+ +1 858-431-9837
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn