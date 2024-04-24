K-12 Communications Expert Veronica V. Sopher Awarded Prestigious WBE Certification

K-12 Communications Expert Veronica V. Sopher

SUGAR LAND, TX, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K-12 communications expert Veronica V. Sopher has been granted a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) certification by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). This certification acknowledges her communications consulting firm as a leading minority woman-owned Texas-based enterprise that excels in providing innovative communication strategies and solutions for educational leaders.

The WBE certification is recognized nationally and showcases businesses that are majority owned, operated, and controlled by women. This distinction highlights Sopher’s commitment to excellence and leadership within the educational sector, and it opens up new avenues for business growth and collaborative opportunities.

"Receiving the WBE certification is a proud moment for me and my team. It not only recognizes our unique position as a minority woman-owned business but also emphasizes the quality and impact of our services. With this certification, we look forward to forging new partnerships and continuing to help school districts and mission-based organizations enhance their communication effectiveness,” said Sopher.

The firm leverages the Master Your Mark™ System, a unique framework developed by Sopher, which has been instrumental in transforming how school districts communicate their values and engage with their communities.

With the WBE certification, Sopher’s firm is set to broaden its impact, bringing its specialized services to more educational institutions across the country.

Sopher's commitment to excellence in communications extends beyond her firm. She has proudly served as the President of the Texas School Public Relations Association (TSPRA), where she led initiatives to enhance educational communications across Texas. Currently, she continues to influence the field as a board member for the Houston chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA). Her leadership roles in these prestigious organizations underscore her dedication to advancing the standards and practices of public relations and school communications.

“Veronica is a powerful guide for any leader in and out of education. She consistently delivers a sharp-minded message during critical times when communication is so vital. She is truly a communications genius with the ability to easily navigate some of the biggest challenges people face. In essence, she certainly knows the right thing to say at the right time,” said Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent for Tomball ISD.

In addition to her communications consulting work, Sopher hosts "School Leader Soundbites," a podcast where she shares insights and strategies for effective communication and leadership in education. Each episode features discussions with thought leaders and practical tips for enhancing district communications. The podcast is a valuable resource for any educational leader looking to navigate the complexities of school administration and community engagement. To listen to the latest episodes of the podcast, visit www.veronicavsopher.com/podcast.

For more details about Sopher and how her firm can help your district, please visit www.veronicavsopher.com.