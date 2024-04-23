U.S. Chamber to Sue FTC Over Unlawful Power Grab on Noncompete Agreements Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark issued the following statement today regarding the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) final vote to ban employer noncompete agreements.

“The Federal Trade Commission’s decision to ban employer noncompete agreements across the economy is not only unlawful but also a blatant power grab that will undermine American businesses’ ability to remain competitive.

“Since its inception over 100 years ago, the FTC has never been granted the constitutional and statutory authority to write its own competition rules. Noncompete agreements are either upheld or dismissed under well-established state laws governing their use. Yet, today, three unelected commissioners have unilaterally decided they have the authority to declare what’s a legitimate business decision and what’s not by moving to ban noncompete agreements in all sectors of the economy.

“This decision sets a dangerous precedent for government micromanagement of business and can harm employers, workers, and our economy.

“The Chamber will sue the FTC to block this unnecessary and unlawful rule and put other agencies on notice that such overreach will not go unchecked.”