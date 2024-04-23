Submit Release
Eastbound US 60 to close between I-10 and Mill Avenue (April 26-29)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as eastbound I-10 will be closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Fri., April 26 to 4 a.m. Mon., April 29 for overhead signage work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed: 

  • The eastbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60
  • The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60
  • The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive
  • The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road 

Westbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) or continue on westbound I-10 to Broadway Road, exit I-10 at Broadway Road, turn left onto westbound Broadway Road, turn left onto the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road, continue to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access US 60 beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Continue on eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access Us 60 beyond the closure. 

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

###

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here

 

