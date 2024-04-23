Eastbound US 60 to close between I-10 and Mill Avenue (April 26-29)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists to plan ahead and expect to use detours as eastbound I-10 will be closed between I-10 and Mill Avenue from 10 p.m. Fri., April 26 to 4 a.m. Mon., April 29 for overhead signage work. At the same time, the following ramps will be closed:

The eastbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60

The westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60

The eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road

Westbound I-10 Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) or continue on westbound I-10 to Broadway Road, exit I-10 at Broadway Road, turn left onto westbound Broadway Road, turn left onto the eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road, continue to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access US 60 beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Continue on eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to access Us 60 beyond the closure.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.