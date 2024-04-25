ZEMA Global Data Secures 8th Position in Chartis Energy50 2024 Rankings and Clinches Double Win in Solutions Categories
ZEMA Global Data Corporation Once Again Emerges as an Unyielding Innovator in the Dynamic Energy Landscape
This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing technology and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic energy landscape”RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEMA Global Data Corp. (formerly ZE PowerGroup [ZE]), a global leader in end-to-end data automation and services, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of ranking 8th in the prestigious Chartis Energy50 for 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year that ZEMA Global Data Corporation has secured a top 10 position in this esteemed industry ranking, highlighting the company's enduring commitment to excellence in the energy and fintech sectors.
In addition to this significant milestone, ZEMA Global Data has further solidified its industry leadership by winning top honors in both "unstructured data management" and "cross-market data management" in the Solution categories. This dual triumph underscores ZEMA Global Data’s continuous innovation and dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for complex data challenges.
Chartis Research is dedicated to supporting enterprises in driving business performance through enhanced risk management, corporate governance, and compliance. The firm aids clients in making well-informed decisions about technology and business strategies by providing comprehensive analysis and actionable advice across various aspects of risk technology. Their areas of expertise span credit risk, operational risk, governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC), market risk, asset and liability management (ALM), liquidity risk, energy and commodity trading risk, financial crime, cyber risk management, insurance risk, regulatory requirements, wealth advisory, and asset management.
The Chartis Energy50 Rankings, renowned for their rigorous analysis, focus specifically on the energy sector. This annual report evaluates market influence, technological innovation, and strategic direction among leading vendors in the energy industry. The rankings showcase the transformative effects these companies have on risk management, corporate governance, and compliance within the energy sector, emphasizing the critical role technology plays in driving business performance.
At the heart of this accolade is ZEMA Global Data, a distinguished global leader in end-to-end data automation and services. Established in 1995, ZEMA Global Data continues to set industry benchmarks in business intelligence, information automation, and data analytics services. Renowned for its proprietary software, ZEMA™, the company delivers simple data management solutions to complex business problems cost-effectively.
Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer of ZEMA Global Data, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's achievements, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as the 8th top leader in the Chartis Energy50 Rankings for 2024. This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering dedication to advancing technology and delivering unparalleled solutions in the dynamic energy landscape."
He further added, "Winning in both "unstructured data management" and "Cross-market data management" categories is a reflection of our team's relentless pursuit of excellence. ZEMA Global Data, remains at the forefront of shaping the future of data management, empowering businesses to navigate complex challenges with confidence."
In receiving these prestigious awards, ZEMA Global Data showcases its relentless commitment to pushing technological boundaries, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional value to its clients. The consistent presence in the Chartis Energy50 Rankings underscores the company's ability to navigate the evolving energy landscape with expertise and insight. The double wins in the Solutions Categories Awards demonstrate ZEMA Global Data’s prowess in addressing complex data management challenges, affirming its position as a leader in the global risk technology market.
