ZEMA Global Data Secures 8th Position in Chartis Energy50 2024 Rankings and Clinches Double Win in Solutions Categories

ZEMA Global Data Corporation (formerly ZE PowerGroup Inc.) continues to be at the forefront of shaping the future of data solutions. With offices in Richmond, BC, Canada; London, UK; Singapore; and Houston, TX, USA, the company has maintained its leadership position, ranking 8th in the 2024 Chartis Energy50 for the fourth consecutive year. Renowned for its innovative and proprietary software, ZEMA™, ZEMA Global Data delivers simple data management solutions that address complex business problems cost-effectively. For more information, visit www.zemaglobaldata.com

