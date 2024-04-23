Submit Release
Shared Use Path Reconstruction Project to Begin in Custer Area

For Immediate Release:  Monday, April 22, 2024

Contact:  Jay Noem, Project Manager, 605-440-1220

CUSTER, S.D. –  On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin a shared use path reconstruction project on U.S. Highway 16A one mile east of Custer.

Motorists should be aware that the eastbound shoulder will be closed. Traffic will be guided through the work zones with cones and barrels throughout the reconstruction project as grading operations proceed.

The prime contractor on the $779,000 project is Western Construction, Inc. of Rapid City, SD. The project is scheduled for completion by Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.   

-30-

