S.D. Highway 244 Scheduled to Reopen to Traffic near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. – S.D. Highway 244, near Keystone and Mount Rushmore National Monument, has been closed to through traffic from Palmer Creek Road to the east for one mile since Oct. 2023, for a structure replacement project. The project is scheduled for interim completion on Friday, May 24, 2024. Upon interim completion, the road will be reopened to through traffic.

Crews are currently conducting bridge decking, grading, paving, and concrete slab work. Until the roadway is reopened, a detour will remain in place around the project along U.S. Highway 16/16A. Access to Mount Rushmore National Monument will remain open via Highway 16A and Highway 244 from the east.

Miscellaneous field work will be completed with an anticipated overall project completion date of Friday, June 21, 2024. The prime contractor on the $5.3 million project is Heavy Constructors, Inc. of Rapid City, SD.

Find more information about this structure replacement project at https://dot.sd.gov/mount-rushmore-pcn-04ft.

