Bridge Painting Project on Interstate 90 Near Wasta Scheduled to Shift to the Eastbound Bridge

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Contact: Jason Baker, Project Engineer, 605-394-1629

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Monday, April 29, 2024, an ongoing bridge painting project on Interstate 90, near Wasta, is scheduled to shift operations to the eastbound bridge over the Cheyenne River.

Motorists are advised that eastbound I-90 will be reduced to one 16-foot lane at the bridge during operations. The westbound lanes of I-90 will remain limited to a single lane at the bridge until approximately Friday, May 10, 2024.

This work is part of a $4.46 million project to paint ten structures along I-90 between Box Elder and Wall. The prime contractor for the project is Gulf Coast Contracting, LLC of Tarpon Springs, FL. The overall project completion date is Friday, Nov. 1, 2024.

