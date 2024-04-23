NONPROFITS SHOES THAT FIT AND 914CARES ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO HELP CHILDREN RECEIVE BRAND NEW ATHLETIC SHOES.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoes That Fit is proud to announce a partnership with 914Cares, a nonprofit that serves children and families affected by poverty in Westchester, NY. With several different programs that provide essentials and basic need items to their community, this partnership will center around providing shoes to children in need. A dedicated “914Cares x Shoes That Fit Shoe Bank” is also launching this spring. This partnership was made possible by a generous $75,000 donation from the The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation and will provide 2,500 children with new shoes for school. 914Cares will work locally with their existing community partners such as shelters and schools to identify the most in need kids and arrange distribution.
"Shoes are important to kids. But good athletic shoes are expensive and when low-income families are forced to choose food and rent over shoes, children are left wearing shoes that hurt or embarrass them, and some kids skip school altogether. We are so grateful to 914Cares and The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation for meeting this need and investing in the lives of children by providing brand new shoes, making it possible for children to attend school, participate in sports, and enjoy everything childhood has to offer. Thank you for your continued partnership." - CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass
“The addition of the Shoe Bank is such an important enhancement to our Clothing+ program. We’re so grateful to Shoes That Fit and The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation for taking this leap with us. Being able to provide young people with brand new, high-quality shoes is such an exciting next step in our mission to provide our neighbors in need with basic essentials with care and dignity.”
-CEO and Chairman, 914Cares, Jessica Reinmann
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 164,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT 914CARES:
Our vision is for everyone in Westchester to live a full, healthy, and happy life free from the hardship of poverty. 914Cares works to ensure our neighbors in need are cared for by collaborating, supporting, and providing resources to local organizations, educating the community about poverty, and encouraging actionable generosity. We carry out our primary mission by: Distributing tangible re-sources, Educating the community, Engaging the next generation, and Collaborating with Community Partners. For more information, visit 914cares.org
Janell Barrett-Jones
