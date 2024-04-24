Celebrating Earth Month & Brightening Futures, Innova Solutions Donates Solar Panels to The Earth Saviours Foundation

The Innova Foundation Innova Solutions

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Solutions, a global digital transformation solutions provider, today joined The Earth Saviours Foundation to commemorate the installation of a 10KVA solar panel system donated by the Innova Foundation to provide power for the NGO’s elderly residents.

Established by the late Shri Ravi Kalra, The Earth Saviours Foundation has long been dedicated to serving the underprivileged, providing a sanctuary for mistreated animals, and making every possible effort to protect the environment. Since 2008, the organization has taken in the elderly and vulnerable, and today, around 1,300 people reside permanently within the NGO's shelter homes located at Bandhwari Village and Mandawar Village, Distt. Gurugram, Haryana.

Speaking from the solar panel ribbon cutting event on April 23rd, Pradeep Yadlapati—President of Innova’s APAC SBU and India Head—stated, “We are thrilled to partner with The Earth Saviours Foundation to bring renewable energy solutions to Indians in need. This initiative is a testament to Innova’s ongoing commitment to giving back to communities—not only in India but around the world. By providing sustainable power through solar energy, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of The Earth Saviours’ residents while also promoting environmental sustainability in the region.”

In addition to its donation of the solar panel system, the Innova Foundation has worked alongside The Earth Saviours Foundation for several years, including sponsoring meals each day for the organization’s residents.

Commenting on these initiatives, Nita Sardana, Chief Impact Officer at the Innova Foundation, stated, “At the Innova Foundation, we believe in fostering holistic solutions to address the needs of the communities we serve. Our collaboration with The Earth Saviours Foundation is just one vibrant example of our multifaceted approach to transformative social impact. From vaccinating 1,300 girls in the region against cervical cancer to our adoption of several local schools in need of renovation and digital education, we are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of individuals in India and beyond. This solar panel donation represents our ongoing commitment to sustainability and community welfare, aligning with our mission to create lasting change. Working together, hand-in-hand, we can help create a brighter future for all.”

To learn more about the Innova Foundation’s work around the globe, visit: The Innova Foundation.