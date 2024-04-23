MPD Arrests 12-Year-Old for Multiple Auto Thefts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District Detectives Unit announce the arrest of a suspect who stole multiple mopeds and vehicles in Northwest, D.C.

In each of the below offenses, a moped or vehicle was stolen by the suspect(s). All mopeds and vehicles have been recovered.

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at approximately 10:30 a.m., in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest CCN 23095520 (moped)

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest CCN 23112221 (vehicle)

On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest CCN 23120920 (moped)

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at approximately 7:01 p.m., in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest CCN 24003054 (vehicle)

On Monday, April 22, 2024, pursuant to D.C. Superior Court custody orders a 12-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

Security camera footage played a pivotal role in identifying and charging this suspect. To learn more about DC’s Camera Rebate program, visit https://ovsjg.dc.gov/page/private-security-camera-rebate-program.

You can help make our communities safer by registering your camera system — such as a doorbell camera or private CCTV system. Registration is free. To learn more, visit: http://mpdc.dc.gov/cameraconnectdc.

Detectives continue to search for the additional suspects.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.