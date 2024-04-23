Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic Mrs. Giorgia Meloni

TAJIKISTAN, April 23 - On April 23, as part of an official visit of the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Italian Republic, meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and Italy were held in Rome.

The official welcoming ceremony of the distinguished guest, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took place in the courtyard of “Palazzo Chigi”, the official residence of the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, rose to the honorary podium.

The commander of the honor guard reported on preparations for the official ceremony of receiving the guest of honor.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic walked along the lane together and stopped in front of the Flag of the Italian Republic.

The high-ranking guest – the President of the Republic of Tajikistan expressed respect to the State Flag.

After the completion of the official welcoming ceremony, joint photo session and presentation of official delegations from both sides took place.

Discussion of issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and Italy began in a narrow format and continued with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, for the warm reception and hospitality.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of expanding ties in the political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and security spheres.

Both sides expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the fields of hydropower, light, food, metallurgy, mining and chemical industries, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

Attracting Italian capital for the development of the industrial sector of Tajikistan was called beneficial for both countries.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan has ample opportunities and resources for creating joint ventures for processing agricultural and industrial products and increasing their exports to European countries.

Other topics of the meeting were the opening of direct flights and connections between the two parties in the field of education and healthcare, and the allocation of quotas for Tajik citizens’ study in higher educational institutions of Italy.

The parties also reviewed cooperation between countries within the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations.

During the meeting, thoughts were voiced about promoting Tajikistan’s initiatives in the water and climate spheres, especially in the field of glacier preservation, and concerning their support by the international community.

In connection with the complex international political situation, effective cooperation in the fight against modern threats and challenges was recognized as necessary.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, invited the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, to visit Tajikistan on an official visit at her convenience.