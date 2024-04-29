First Annual Trenten Montero Memorial Bareback and Saddle Bronc Camp Set for May 8-9
Honoring the legacy of rodeo star whose life and career were tragically cut short. Trenten Montero Memorial Bareback and Saddle Bronc Camp to be held early May.
This camp isn’t merely about training; it’s a tribute to Trenten’s memory and his aspirations within the rodeo community.”BURNS, OR, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoring the legacy of a rodeo star whose life and career were tragically cut short, the Trenten Montero Memorial Bareback and Saddle Bronc Camp will take place on May 8-9 at the Harney County Fairgrounds in Burns, OR. This complimentary camp is designed for intermediate level beginners in both bareback and saddle bronc events, with participation limited to 15 students per event to ensure a personalized and impactful learning experience.
The camp is orchestrated by Joe Harper, a seasoned professional in saddle bronc riding, and Austin Foss, a celebrated professional bareback rider with multiple top finishes at major PRCA events and National Finals Rodeo qualifications. Both were not only close friends and colleagues of Trenten Montero but also shared many travels with him on the rodeo circuit. They are committed to continuing his passion for mentoring young rodeo talents.
Trenten Montero's impressive rodeo career boasted career earnings exceeding $502,164, including a standout year in 2019 when he finished 10th in the world standings and qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. His achievements encompass numerous prestigious rodeo wins and consistent performances that showcased his skill and dedication to the sport. Montero's career, marked by his significant contributions to rodeo, was abruptly and sadly shortened, leaving a legacy that his friends and the rodeo community seek to honor through initiatives like this camp.
Burns, Oregon, a community deeply entrenched in Western heritage, provides the ideal backdrop for the camp. Legacy Pro Rodeo has partnered to provide world class livestock and logistical support, ensuring a high-caliber event. Esteemed guest instructors, all with NFR credentials, will offer their expertise to the next generation of rodeo stars.
Austin Foss commented, "This camp isn’t merely about training; it’s a tribute to Trenten’s memory and his aspirations within the rodeo community. Through this event, we hope to light a lasting enthusiasm for rodeo in young riders and equip them with the skills to thrive, honoring Trenten’s enduring impact on the sport."
Participants can anticipate two days filled with rigorous training, personal growth opportunities, and surprises that will excite and inspire, all while immersing them in the rich traditions and competitive spirit of rodeo.
For more information or to register for the Trenten Montero Memorial Bareback and Saddle Bronc Camp, please visit: https://legacyprorodeo.com/trenton-montero-memorial-bareback-saddle-bronc-camp/
or contact Tim Hicks.
