April 23, 2024

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Special Meeting on Wednesday, April 24

BALTIMORE (April 23, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will host a special virtual meeting on Wednesday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public will be able to view and hear the roll call and opening remarks in real time via livestream.

After opening remarks, the meeting will immediately move to executive session and is expected to conclude around 7:15 p.m. upon the return of the Board from executive session.

Executive session is closed to the public as the State Board discusses personnel matters regarding the appointment of the new state superintendent. The Board will provide an update to the public on the search process when the Board returns to open session.

For more information regarding the search for the new superintendent, please visit the State Board website.

