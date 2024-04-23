New Haven Barracks / Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5001696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/22/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Rd, Ripton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: James Webb

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln Rd., Ripton, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/22/2024, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a complaint of a theft of firewood from a residence in Ripton, Vermont.





Investigation revealed that James Webb (66) of Ripton, Vermont, had traveled to the victims property, cut up the firewood, and took the firewood back to his residence.





Webb was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court on 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours for Larceny, and Unlawful Trespass.





COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours COURT: Addison County Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment.



