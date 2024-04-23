New Haven Barracks / Larceny, Unlawful Trespass
CASE#: 24B5001696
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/22/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Rd, Ripton, Vermont
VIOLATION: Larceny, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: James Webb
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln Rd., Ripton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/22/2024, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a complaint of a theft of firewood from a residence in Ripton, Vermont.
Investigation revealed that James Webb (66) of Ripton, Vermont, had traveled to the victims property, cut up the firewood, and took the firewood back to his residence.
Webb was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court on 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours for Larceny, and Unlawful Trespass.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment.