Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,692 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B5001696

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Gabriel Schrauf                     

STATION: New Haven Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/22/2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln Rd, Ripton, Vermont

VIOLATION: Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED:  James Webb                                             

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln Rd., Ripton, VT

 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 04/22/2024, the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks received a complaint of a theft of firewood from a residence in Ripton, Vermont. 


Investigation revealed that James Webb (66) of Ripton, Vermont, had traveled to the victims property, cut up the firewood, and took the firewood back to his residence. 


Webb was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Court on 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours for Larceny, and Unlawful Trespass. 


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2024 at 1230 hours        

COURT: Addison County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment.


You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Larceny, Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more