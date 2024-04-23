Greenberg Traurig and EB5AN Present a Four City EB-5 Tour on the Current State of the EB-5 Market
Join EB5AN and Greenberg Traurig April 25th to May 15th in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, or Atlanta on their four city EB-5 tour.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join EB5AN and Greenberg Traurig April 25th to May 15th in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, or Atlanta on their four city EB-5 tour discussing the current state of the EB-5 market and new project considerations.
Hear from top attorneys and regional center executives on the current status of the EB-5 program nearly two years after the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). Panelists will share key insights for EB-5 developers and sponsors looking to structure new projects, immigration and securities concerns related to raising EB-5 capital, strategies for fixing “problem” EB-5 projects, and a framework for foreign nationals considering seeking permanent residency through the EB-5 program.
Panelists at each event will also discuss current events and information about the EB-5 program, and each session will feature a Q&A for attendees to interact directly with panelists.
Sam Silverman, one of the managing partners at EB5AN, had this to say: “If you are a real estate developer raising EB-5 capital or a foreign national seeking permanent residency, these events will provide you with all of the resources you need to get started and make an educated decision.”
Event Dates and Locations
Miami
Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET
Address: 333 SE 2nd Avenue, Suite 4400 Miami, FL 33131
Los Angeles
Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. PT
Address: 1840 Century Park East, Suite 1900 Los Angeles, CA 90067
New York
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET
Address: One Vanderbilt Avenue New York, NY 10017
Atlanta
Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET
Address: 3333 Piedmont Road NE, Suite 2500 Atlanta, GA 30305
Some of the many topics that will be discussed at the events include the following:
2 Years into the RIA: Current State of Affairs in EB-5
After two years into the implementation of the Reform and Integrity Act, the EB-5 program has undergone significant changes aimed at increasing transparency and accountability. Stakeholders have witnessed an evolution in the program’s operational aspects, with heightened scrutiny on project approvals and investor safeguards. There has been a push towards ensuring that projects genuinely fulfill the job creation requirements and that investor funds are adequately protected. Compliance measures have become stricter, and the USCIS has implemented new rules to combat fraud and misuse of the program.
Required Sustainment Period: Investing with Uncertainty
On March 29, 2024, Invest in the USA (IIUSA) filed a lawsuit against USCIS. Acting under a decision made by its board of directors, IIUSA took this action without notice to its membership at large. This lawsuit challenges a recently announced two-year sustainment period policy published by USCIS in October 2023. That new policy has redefined the sustainment period, which previously continued through the end of an EB-5 investor’s two-year period of conditional residency. In addition to the lawsuit, IIUSA has proposed a new rule that would increase the required EB-5 investment sustainment period to a fixed five-year duration.
New Project Structuring: Immigration & Securities Considerations
With the changes in the EB-5 regulations, new project structuring has to consider both immigration and securities laws more closely than ever. Project developers and regional centers work in tandem with legal experts in both fields to create investment opportunities that are not only compliant with USCIS requirements but also with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations. This dual focus ensures the protection of investors and the legitimacy of the investment vehicles offered.
Problem Projects: Strategies to Help Investors and Sponsors
When EB-5 projects encounter difficulties, whether through mismanagement, unexpected economic downturns, or other challenges, it’s vital for both investors and sponsors to have strategies in place. These strategies may include restructuring the investment, seeking additional funding, or finding new developers or managers to take over the project. Legal remedies might also be pursued if there has been fraud or misrepresentation.
The events will feature the following panelists. Please note that each city has a different set of speakers. Not everyone listed above will be present at each city.
Sam Silverman, Managing Partner, EB5AN
Michael Schoenfeld, Managing Partner, EB5AN
Ahmed Khan, Vice President, EB5AN
Dillon Colucci, Shareholder, Immigration & Compliance, Greenberg Traurig
David Freylikhman, Shareholder, Real Estate, Greenberg Traurig
Jennifer Hermansky, Shareholder, Immigration, & Compliance, Greenberg Traurig
Sheila Oretsky, Shareholder, Litigation, Greenberg Traurig
Bruce Rosetto, Shareholder, Corporate, Greenberg Traurig
Nataliya Rymer, Shareholder, Immigration & Compliance, Greenberg Traurig
Kate Kalmykov, Global Co-Chair, Immigration & Compliance, Greenberg Traurig
William Mack, Financial Regulatory & Compliance, Greenberg Traurig
Bracha Pollack, Corporate, Greenberg Traurig
Courtney Noce, Global Co-Chair, Immigration & Compliance Practice, Greenberg Traurig
James Sozomenou, Senior VP, Group Director, EB-5 Division, Metropolitan Commercial Bank
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) is a multinational law firm founded in 1967. As of 2023, GT is the 8th largest law firm in the United States. The firm has 47 offices, and approximately 2,750 attorneys worldwide.
