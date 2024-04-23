Interluxe Auctions Announces May 13th Online Auction of Historic New Orleans Home
Following the recent sale of the French Quarter Estate, once owned by Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie, Interluxe offers another iconic property at auction.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the Burgundy Street Estate in New Orleans, LA. The property, previously listed for $3,250,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,000,000 on Monday, May 13th at 9:00 am CST.
Originally constructed in 1832 and meticulously restored in 2022 with an eye for historical accuracy, the estate offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 3 half baths. Comprised of the main house and two guest residences, all interconnected by a charming courtyard, this property epitomizes the spirit of a quintessential New Orleans estate.
The Burgundy Street Estate is adorned with a true slate roof, exposed brick, and gorgeous hardwood floors. The main house features a private owner’s suite, a white marble kitchen, and a guest room with private access to the courtyard. Each of the two guest houses are fully equipped with full kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. An impressive 18-foot brick wall surrounds the courtyard, transforming the space into a private oasis with an outdoor kitchen, heated saltwater swimming pool, antique fountains, and ambient market lighting.
“Markets are constantly evolving, and as a realtor in the French Quarter since 2011 I am always looking for new and innovative ways to evolve as well,” stated Steve Richards of Latter & Blum. “I’m excited to work alongside Interluxe Auctions to attract serious buyers ready to seize this exceptional opportunity.”
“The spectacular success of our recent auction of the French Quarter Estate formerly owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has demonstrated how auctions are a great tool for agents and sellers who want market driven results in a defined timeframe,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “We are thrilled to build on this momentum with the auction of the Burgundy Street Estate, offering buyers a rare chance to own a significant piece of New Orleans’ rich history in one of its most iconic neighborhoods.”
The Burgundy Street Estate is being offered in cooperation with Steve Richards of Latter & Blum. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, May 13th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, May 12th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.Interluxe.com/12560. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
Joy Swasy
Interluxe Auctions
+1 704-885-1430
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram