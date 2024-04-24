Microsoft and Contracts 365 to present “Navigating the Future: AI in Contracting,” to Taiwan Legal Officers Association
NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contracts 365, Inc., the industry leader in contract lifecycle management software for organizations who run Microsoft 365, announced that Founder and Chief Product Evangelist, Russ Edelman, will present at “Navigating the Future: AI in Contracting,” in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 2, 2024.
This live event will be hosted by two industry-leading nonprofit organizations, the Taiwan Technology Industry Legal Officers Association (TILO), and World Commerce & Contracting Association (WorldCC) at Microsoft’s Taiwan corporate offices in Taipei.
“We’re incredibly excited to be able to participate in this first-ever AI event for the legal community in Taiwan,” said Edelman. “And I’m truly honored to share the stage with so many esteemed speakers who offer such diverse perspectives on contract management, the impact of AI and the practicalities of successfully implementing a contract management system.”
The event’s speakers and topics will include Sharon Morris, WCC’s Group Regional Head APAC, who will discuss AI in Contracting: From Untapped Revolution to Emerging Evolution; Vincent Shih, Assistant General Counsel and General Manager of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs of Microsoft Taiwan, will discuss Microsoft’s Copilot Strategy for Contracts; Lois Lin, Chief Legal Officer, Wiwynn Corporation, will share her experience with a Real-World Contract Management Automation Journey; and Edelman will close out the event with Planning Your Contract Management Roadmap.
“AI is radically changing the game in every aspect of technology, and contract management is right at the center,” Edelman explained. “As contract managers and legal departments know all too well, contract intake, negotiation and review can be incredibly laborious and detail intensive. Being able to effectively automate the process with Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and AI can dramatically reduce turnaround times and increase organizational efficiencies.”
Lin, who is chief legal officer for the Taipei-based Wiwynn Corporation, a global provider of cloud computing servers, storage products and rack solutions for data centers, fully agrees. Wiwynn recently launched Contract 365’s SaaS-based CLM solution and the project was so successful that Lin wanted to share the experience with her legal colleagues.
“Many companies in Taiwan still use in-house technology teams to build their CLM,” Lin noted. “But given the technology trends—and the rise of AI in contract management—I really think that we should be looking out to see the good work that’s being done by companies like Contracts 365 and Microsoft.”
Lin was introduced to Edelman and Contracts 365 at a WorldCC software competition she attended during her search for a CLM partner. Edelman agreed that bringing WorldCC and TILO together was a perfect fit.
“TILO and WorldCC are helping their members navigate a complicated time in a complex market as legal teams and contract management professionals work to understand the implications of AI and apply it to their business,” Edelman said.
But he also saw another opportunity. “Contracts 365 has been working very closely with Microsoft as they’ve expanded their use of AI and Copilots to numerous industries,” Edelman explained. “I was thrilled when my Microsoft colleagues introduced me to Vincent Shih and—since he is a board member of TILO as well—he agreed not only to speak, but to provide a venue for the event. I think it’s going to be extraordinary for everyone who attends.”
“Navigating the Future: AI in Contracting” will take place at Microsoft’s Taipei offices on May 2, 2024, from 1:00–5:30 (Taipei Standard Time), with networking and refreshments to follow the speakers. To learn more, or to register for the in-person event, visit this registration link.
About Contracts 365®, Inc.
Contracts 365 is powerful contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, cloud-based CLM software leverages our customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day. Learn More at www.contracts365.com.
