FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 23, 2024

Crime victim survivors and victim advocates to gather at Capitol to mark Crime Victims’ Rights Week on April 25

On Thursday, April 25, Missouri crime victim survivors, crime victim advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement officers will gather at the Capitol to mark National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (CVRW). This year’s theme, “How would you help? Options, services and hope for crime survivors” is meant to be a call-to-action to create safe environments for crime victims to share what happened to them and offer support, essential services and hope.

Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed April 21-27 as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Missouri.

“The strength and perseverance of crime victims and those who work tirelessly to support victims provides inspiration and additional motivation to all who work in law enforcement,” Governor Mike Parson said. “It’s important that all Missourians support victims and witnesses to crimes who come forward and take a stand against violence and criminal activity of any kind.”

“The Department of Public Safety and others throughout the criminal justice system are committed to listening to the concerns of crime victims and working to support them through services and programs coordinated to assist with their needs” Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “We appreciate the partnerships with law enforcement, prosecutors and those who serve victims to build safer communities.”

Among the DPS Office for Victims of Crime’s responsibilities are administering Missouri’s Crime Victims’ Compensation Program, the Sexual Assault and Child Physical Abuse Forensic Examination programs, the Missouri Victim Automated Notification System (MOVANS) and the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund. Additional information on these and other OVC programs can be found here.

This week, about 80 victim advocates are attending the annual Missouri Victim Services Academy in Jefferson City, which is hosted by the Department of Public Safety and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys. Subjects include human trafficking, commercial exploitation of children and surviving secondary trauma.

The Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund, launched in 2021 provides funding for law enforcement agencies to assist victims/witnesses of violent crime and to hold offenders accountable.

The Crime Victims’ Compensation Program now uses a new web-based application and processing system that allow victims to access the system 24/7, including the Sexual Assault and Child Physical Abuse Forensics Reimbursement Programs. Over the last five years, the CVC program has awarded more than $25 million to victims and family members who were victims of crimes involving violence or the threat of violence.

Missouri has launched the statewide Missouri Victim Advocate Credentialing Program, a centralized system for advocates to track their education/training accomplishments and access to standard core competency training opportunities.

Thursday’s Crime Victims’ Rights Program is hosted by the DPS Office for Victims of Crime and includes displays, information and representatives of victim service organizations. It will be held at noon on the south steps of the Capitol.

Thursday, April 25

WHO: Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney President Dan Patterson

Missouri Office of Prosecution Services General Counsel Amy Fite

Shelby County Victim Advocate Jolie Foreman

Guest Speaker Joe Marquez

WHAT: Missouri Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony

WHEN: 12 p.m.

WHERE: South Steps of Missouri Capitol

Jefferson City, MO

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov