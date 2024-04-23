Tigers’ Football Signee and Gordon McKernan Collaborate for NIL Partnership
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys announces its newest NIL deal with Dominick McKinley as he enters his first season with the Tigers.
Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with LSU football signee Dominick McKinley.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Dominick to the G Team as he prepares for his first season repping the purple and gold,” McKernan said.
The Lafayette native was ranked as the top player in Louisiana for the class of 2024 and a consensus 5-star defensive lineman. His remarkable athleticism and versatility have earned him national recognition, as he also ranked among the top three defensive linemen in the nation.
McKinley, a standout player for the Acadiana High School Rams, led his team to the Division I Select State Championship Game in 2023. After graduating in May, he will leave a legacy as he embarks on a new journey with the Tigers.
In addition to his athletic achievements, McKinley’s decision to remain close to home and play in Death Valley demonstrates his commitment to his community and representing Louisiana with pride.
“At Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, we understand the importance of staying connected to our roots and giving back to the communities that have supported us,” McKernan said. “I look forward to standing behind Dominick as he continues to make a positive impact on and off the field, embodying the values of Louisiana and our firm.”
As part of the NIL agreement, McKinley will collaborate with McKernan on various community initiatives, educational outreach programs and promotional activities to empower youth in Louisiana.
