DriveSafe Online Unveils New Virginia Driver Improvement Course
Approved by the Virginia DMV for individual and company employee drivers.
The surging demand for online driver safety training makes this the perfect time to release the Virginia Driver Improvement Course.”WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveSafe Online has announced the launch of its Virginia Online Driver Improvement Course & Traffic School. The Virginia DMV-approved 8-hour online course is the latest addition to the company’s expanding library of safe driver training programs.
“Today marks the launch of an innovative driving course that promises to redefine the standards of Virginia driver safety training,” said Curt Renard, DriveSafe Online executive director of national account sales. “It’s designed with the modern Virginia driver in mind who expects high quality and the flexibility to learn when and where they want.”
The new course is available for individual drivers and company employees who must drive as part of their work duties. Road safety is every driver’s responsibility. The DriveSafe Online Driver Improvement Course now makes access to life-saving instruction easy and affordable for every driver in Virginia.
Benefits for Virginia Drivers
Ticket Dismissal: For drivers required by the court or DMV to complete a driver improvement clinic, this course can help dismiss the ticket and keep points off their driving record.
Point Reduction: For drivers with points on their record, completing this course can generate up to five safe driving points. The positive points may be used to reduce the number of driving record demerit points.
Insurance Discounts: Drivers who demonstrate a commitment to safe driving by completing this driver improvement course may be eligible for discounts on insurance premiums.
DriveSafe Online Features for Better Results
Training is effective only when learners pay attention, which is why the Virginia Driver Improvement Course incorporates award-winning DriveSafe Online design strategies.
Full-Screen Videos: In-person and drone videos demonstrate safe driving techniques and best practices to provide memorable real-world training.
Interactive Exercises: Critical thinking exercises turn passive viewers into active learners.
Quizzes/Assessment: Repetition is key to productive learning. Non-scored chapter quizzes prepare learners for final assessment success.
Completion Certificate: The course completion certificate is available at no extra charge via email after passing the assessment.
“Virginia drivers have been waiting for a high-quality course like this, and we are excited to finally make it available,” said Renard. “The surging demand for online driver safety training makes this the perfect time to release the Virginia Driver Improvement Course.”
Visit Demo to take a DriveSafe Online course for a test drive.
