InventionHome® Inventor Creates Post-Waxing Kits for Men and Women to Alleviate Aches and Pains on Sensitive Areas
EINPresswire.com/ --
Addlin T. of Cedar Rapids, IA is the creator of Private Gel, a kit that reduces aches, pains, and skin inflammation associated with waxing sensitive areas of the body. The kits are tailored to both men and women, featuring multiple cooled gel packs, sanitizing and vitamin E wipes, and adhesive applicators. Users can apply different components of the kit to the skin for treating pain and inflammation in the armpits, genital area, and more.
After waxing is completed, users may apply the kit components to skin areas for 15 to 20 minutes at a time to improve comfort and prevent inflammation or swelling. There may be both men’s and women’s kits available to accommodate contours of the body. The packs must be stored in the freezer prior to application. Ultimately, the kits are designed to improve comfort after waxing and create a more enjoyable post-wax experience.
Markets for skincare products are incredibly vast and dynamic, creating significant profits for manufacturers on a year-over-year basis. Specifically, markets for waxing products have seen steady growth driven by factors like increased awareness of skincare routines, advancements in product formulations, and the growing popularity of waxing as a hair removal method. Waxing, whether for body or facial hair removal, can leave the skin sensitive, red, and prone to irritation. This has created a demand for skincare products specifically designed to address these post-waxing concerns.
Current markets offer a range of post-waxing skincare products such as soothing lotions, calming gels, moisturizers, ingrown hair serums, and exfoliating scrubs. These products often contain ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree oil, and hyaluronic acid to soothe the skin, reduce redness, and prevent ingrown hairs. This market is competitive, with both established brands and newer entrants vying for market share. Innovation plays a key role, with companies continuously developing new formulations, packaging designs, and product lines to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences. The Private Gel kit is a perfect opportunity for manufacturers to license a versatile product system to help treat skin after waxing. The combination of cooling gel packs coupled with mess-free applicators offers innovation and advantages over current products that would significantly improve any manufacturer’s product line.
Addlin filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Private Gel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Private Gel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Addlin T. of Cedar Rapids, IA is the creator of Private Gel, a kit that reduces aches, pains, and skin inflammation associated with waxing sensitive areas of the body. The kits are tailored to both men and women, featuring multiple cooled gel packs, sanitizing and vitamin E wipes, and adhesive applicators. Users can apply different components of the kit to the skin for treating pain and inflammation in the armpits, genital area, and more.
After waxing is completed, users may apply the kit components to skin areas for 15 to 20 minutes at a time to improve comfort and prevent inflammation or swelling. There may be both men’s and women’s kits available to accommodate contours of the body. The packs must be stored in the freezer prior to application. Ultimately, the kits are designed to improve comfort after waxing and create a more enjoyable post-wax experience.
Markets for skincare products are incredibly vast and dynamic, creating significant profits for manufacturers on a year-over-year basis. Specifically, markets for waxing products have seen steady growth driven by factors like increased awareness of skincare routines, advancements in product formulations, and the growing popularity of waxing as a hair removal method. Waxing, whether for body or facial hair removal, can leave the skin sensitive, red, and prone to irritation. This has created a demand for skincare products specifically designed to address these post-waxing concerns.
Current markets offer a range of post-waxing skincare products such as soothing lotions, calming gels, moisturizers, ingrown hair serums, and exfoliating scrubs. These products often contain ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, tea tree oil, and hyaluronic acid to soothe the skin, reduce redness, and prevent ingrown hairs. This market is competitive, with both established brands and newer entrants vying for market share. Innovation plays a key role, with companies continuously developing new formulations, packaging designs, and product lines to meet evolving consumer needs and preferences. The Private Gel kit is a perfect opportunity for manufacturers to license a versatile product system to help treat skin after waxing. The combination of cooling gel packs coupled with mess-free applicators offers innovation and advantages over current products that would significantly improve any manufacturer’s product line.
Addlin filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Private Gel product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Private Gel can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com