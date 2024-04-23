Cal Poly Humboldt Wind Ensemble and Mariachi de Humboldt Performing This Friday

This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre:

The Cal Poly Humboldt Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre presents a joint concert of the Humboldt Wind Ensemble and Mariachi de Humboldt. Join us Friday, April 26th at 8:00 p.m. at the Fulkerson Recital Hall. Concert tickets are $10 General, $5 Children, and Free for Cal Poly Humboldt students with ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance at centerarts.humboldt.edu From the “All Events” drop down menu select “Department of Dance, Music, and Theatre” and select your event.

Mariachi de Humboldt celebrates its first year as an official Cal Poly Humboldt university performance ensemble, and will present favorite rancheras such as Cielito Lindo, Arboles de la Barranca, and De Colores. You will hear the upbeat Los Laureles, the heart wrenching Volver, Volver, and the stirring Tata Dios.

The Wind Ensemble portion of the program includes La Malagueña de Salerosa featuring Pablo Murcia, tenor. La Malagueña de Salerosa is a well-known Son Huasteco or Huapango song from Mexico. The song is that of a man telling a woman (from Málaga, Spain) how beautiful she is, and how he would love to be her man, but that he understands her rejecting him for being too poor.

Scenes from the Louvre, by Dello Joio, comes from a 1964 television documentary produced by NBC News called A Golden Prison: The Louvre, for which Dello Joio provided the soundtrack. The documentary tells the history of the Louvre and its world-class collection of art, which is in many ways inseparable from the history of France. This band version of Scenes from The Louvre is adapted from the 1965 Emmy Award winning original film score. The five movements of this suite pay tribute to the development of the museum and feature thematic material from the Renaissance time period.

The ensemble will also perform All Those Endearing Young Charms by Mantia. “Like many virtuoso soloists of his era, Mantia was also a composer and often wrote the solos that served as the vehicle for his prowess on the instrument. Many of these solos took the form of a theme and variations, frequently featuring popular melodies of the time. Perhaps the most enduring of these classic solos is Mantia’s variations on the Irish tune For All Those Endearing Young Charms.” The piece features Nate Heron on euphonium.

Grainger’s Irish Tune from County Derry has stood the test of time for a number of reasons: colorful sonorities, straightforward accessibility, and a memorable climax.

The Wind Ensemble Program finishes with Symphonic Dance No. 3 “Fiesta” by Clifton Williams. Fiesta was originally one of Clifton Williams’ five Symphonic Dances, commissioned by the San Antonio Symphony Orchestra to celebrate their 25th anniversary in 1964. In the original suite, each of the five dances represented the spirit of a different time and place relative to the background of San Antonio, Texas. Fiesta is an evocation of the excitement and color of the city’s numerous Mexican celebrations. The modal characteristics, rhythms, and finely woven melodies depict what Williams called “the pageantry of Latin-American celebration – street bands, bull fights, bright costumes, the colorful legacy of a proud people.”

Date: Friday, April 26th, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fulkerson Recital Hall, Cal Poly Humboldt

Price: $10.00 general; $5.00 senior/child, FREE Cal Poly Humboldt student with current ID

Ticket Purchase: centerarts.humboldt.edu

Contact: Cal Poly Humboldt School of Dance, Music, and Theatre, 707-826-3566, [email protected]