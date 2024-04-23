InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Plug In CBD Oil Diffuser to Alleviate Stress and Anxiety Through CBD Vapor
Ken G. of Mount Pearl, NL is the creator of the AIRMARI, a plug in device that diffuses CBD oil and other similar products into the air. Users can plug the device into an electrical outlet to warm the oil and release it into the air as a vapor. The device is comprised of a glass bottle filled with CBD oil featuring ventilation holes. The oil is dispersed as a vapor by a fan and heat source that draws power from an electrical outlet.
Users can control the concentration level of the oil being dispersed while the device is plugged in. Different oils and concentration levels for each oil may also be available. Overall, the device can be used to relax people who suffer from anxiety, depression, or stress. It may also be used to disperse a pleasant scent throughout different rooms to alleviate bad odors or to create a desired atmosphere.
Markets for oil vapor dispensers have seen significant growth over the last few years. Specifically, CBD oil products have seen year-over-year market growth due to the increasing acceptance and legalization of cannabis-related products in many regions, including CBD (cannabidiol) derived from hemp. CBD products offer perceived therapeutic benefits, including stress relief, pain management, and anxiety reduction. As awareness of CBD and its potential benefits grows, so does the demand for reliable and high-quality vapor dispensers. Consumers are becoming more discerning and often seek out products from reputable brands that provide lab-tested CBD oil and safe vaporization devices.
Furthermore, these markets are influenced by trends and innovations in diffuser technology. For example, there's a growing interest in devices that offer temperature control for precise vaporization, as well as features like disposable pods or refillable tanks for convenience. The AIRMARI diffuser is a simple and convenient product that can fill this niche and would offer a versatile device for CBD enjoyers if introduced to current markets.
Ken filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his AIRMARI product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the AIRMARI can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
