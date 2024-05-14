Barker Specialty Announces Acquisition of Wolfepromo
We are so excited to join with David Wolfe! David is exceptionally creative and has built a great business. Our entire staff is looking forward to working with David.”CHESHIRE, CT, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barker Specialty, a leader in the promotional products industry since 1951 is pleased to announce the acquisition of Wolfepromo, a Connecticut based distributorship for over 35 years.
David Wolfe, managing partner of Wolfepromo, developed a reputation for creativity backed with excellent customer service throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. He noticed early in his career that the way promotional products were marketed did not resonate well with him. He took this opportunity to differentiate himself by focusing on each client’s individual needs, understanding the clients’ goals, and envisioning their logo on products that would be differentiators. From there Wolfe’s tagline “Creatively Disruptive!” was born.
The hyper focused client experience that Wolfe led his company with is a natural fit for Barker Specialty. “I wanted to partner with a great company, I was very selective in inviting possible partners to discuss opportunities,” Wolfe said. As a family-owned business of more than 75 years, Gerry Barker fully understood and valued the importance of the client relationships Wolfe built over the years. “I’ve always thought highly of David. His company is small, highly respected and well run. This is just a terrific fit”, says Barker. Amy Serrano, Chief Revenue Officer for Barker Specialty added, "As soon as I met David, I knew the synergy between our companies would be perfect. We both have the same goals--- giving our clients peace of mind while providing the best solutions using promotional products."
Wolfepromo clients will continue to experience the same level of customer care, with the benefit of additional resources that Barker Specialty offers. This includes implementation of company stores, on premise warehousing, artwork services, on-site production, in-house kitting, global sourcing, and much more, all while providing competitive pricing. Furthermore, Barker Specialty's commitment to a diverse work force and supply chain, sustainable product sourcing, safe and vetted products, and intellectual property protection, all enhance the value of the Wolfepromo and Barker Specialty combination.
