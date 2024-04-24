Contra Costa Transportation Authority, CA Modernizes Fiscal Management with OpenGov
The software's robust budgeting module and workforce planning tools are expected to enhance budget accuracy and personnel cost management.WAUWATOSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing challenges with its existing manual budgeting process and lacking capabilities for accurate financial forecasting and planning, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority (CCTA) recognized the need for a transformative solution. After research, CCTA chose to partner with OpenGov, the leader in budgeting and planning software for public service.
Located in the vibrant region of Contra Costa County, California, CCTA is pivotal in developing sustainable transportation solutions. The Authority was seeking a software suite that could replace cumbersome Excel-based methods with a modern, automated system for greater efficiency. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning emerged as the top choice, offering advanced integration capabilities with existing systems and user-friendly interfaces that require no coding.
With the implementation of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, CCTA can anticipate improvements in budgeting and planning. The software's robust budgeting module and workforce planning tools are expected to enhance budget accuracy and personnel cost management. Additionally, OpenGov’s dashboards and customizable reports promise to deliver clearer insights into CCTA’s financial health, promoting more informed decision-making across the board.
CCTA joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here