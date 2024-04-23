Woligo Expands Coverage to 32 States, Empowering Small Businesses and Independent Workers Nationwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- Woligo, a digital insurance and benefits hub, is thrilled to announce its expanded coverage to 32 states across the country to support the needs of the thriving small business community.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a record number of Americans applying to begin new businesses. In 2023 alone, 5.5 million new business applications were filed, making it the strongest year of new business applications on record and the third consecutive year of historic small business growth.
“At Woligo, we understand that small businesses, independent contractors, and entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the American economy,” said Jennifer Dunn, Director of Operations and Innovation at Woligo. “We know that these hardworking individuals are not only managing their businesses but also juggling personal responsibilities. As passionate people who have followed their dreams to create their businesses, we hope to protect the whole person – who they are, who they support, and their aspirations.”
Woligo now offers business and risk solutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
“We are thrilled to expand our coverage to new states and offer personal and business solutions to even more small business owners across the nation,” Dunn continued.
Woligo is passionate about the small business community and continues to innovate and improve the insurance-buying experience for small business owners. To further explore Woligo’s insurance solutions for small businesses, visit https://www.woligonow.com/.
About Woligo
Woligo (WŌ-luh-go = Work-Life-Go) pairs hard working independent professionals, self-employed individuals, and small business owners with insurance, benefits, and banking and retirement solutions to protect themselves, their income, and their family. Woligo is part of the Cameron Group, a family of companies that has successfully provided insurance, benefit, and banking solutions to customers for over 60 years. Visit www.woligonow.com for more information.
