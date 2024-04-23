The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announce the 32nd Annual Festival of Lights presented by Kelly and Duane Roberts

THE MISSION INN HOTEL & SPA

Historic Hotels of America announced the Top 25 Historic Hotels of America® Most Literary Hotels - The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa proudly holds the fourth position

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa announced today the dates for the 2024 return of the Festival of Lights, Southern California's most enchanting holiday tradition. Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn, this year's festival will take place from November 23, 2024, through January 6, 2025, kicking off with a Switch On Ceremony.

This year’s Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Festival of Lights saw over 700,000 visitors, and an economic impact of $154 Million to the city of Riverside. Renowned for its breathtaking holiday light collection and festive spirit, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights will commence on Saturday, November 23rd with a Switch On Ceremony scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST, sure to set the town aglow.

For over three decades, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights has captivated the hearts of the Inland Empire Southern California community and is a cherished holiday tradition, earning the title of "Best Public Lights Display" by USA Today.

For further details, booking information, and updates about The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights, please visit https://www.missioninn.com/about/festival-of-lights or call 951-784-0300.

Historic Hotels of America®, an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, just announced its 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America® Most Literary Hotels List. The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa proudly holds the fourth position on this prestigious list. This selection of 25 storied and illustrious destinations highlights the authenticity and significance of historic hotels in American history and culture. They were selected for their connections to influential writers and literary movements, or for how they use literature and literary history to enhance the guest experience.

The AAA Four Diamond Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has remained faithful to the grand style and ambiance enjoyed by its first guests. Today’s Mission Inn continues the original splendor. Expanding from its humble 1876 origins to encapsulate an entire city block, the Mission Inn offers luxurious boutique accommodations and amenities, only a quick jaunt from Los Angeles and Orange County, featuring enchanting, unique architecture with awe-inspiring archways, soaring domes and towers. Offering multiple upscale dining options, fitness center, Conde Nast award-winning Kelly’s Spa, a lushly landscaped outdoor pool, museum, and opulent rooms that transport guests to California’s foregone eras, the iconic hotel provides a one-of-a-kind experience threaded with rich history.