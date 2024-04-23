Feb 25, 2024 - Jackson, MS

by: Garret Grove, WJTV News

A Mississippi community college and four universities have a new role designed to establish a research hub in the capital city.

Hinds Community College, Jackson State University, the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University (MSU) and The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) have solidified a partnership with Great City Foundation and RAND to do just that. The foundation is a collection of local business and community leaders who want to see Jackson thrive. RAND is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer, more secure, healthier and financially prosperous.

According to the Great City Foundation, this lab will focus on computational science, including applied research supporting the development of artificial intelligence and other forms of computer-aided automation. It will also serve as a hub for technology transfer and civilian and government employee workforce training. Other objectives of the collaboration include the following:

Identifying private sector companies interested in partnering with the state on this initiative

Solving infrastructure and workforce needs

Tapping into existing incentives

Strategizing public policy implications

Filling the gap in needed applied computational science research

Multiple players in this partnership, like Taylor Nicholas, Executive Director of the Great City Foundation, are excited about what’s to come.

“By collaborating with RAND, we are confident that we can create a research lab that will not only drive scientific discovery but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and development in our region,” Nicholas said in a press release.

Hinds, MSU and USM serve as National Security Agency Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. Stephen Vacik, president of Hinds, is enthusiastic about how the Raymond-based community college can contribute to the partnership.

“Coupled with a Workforce Services Division that remains committed to serving current, new and future industries, our college fits quite well into the higher education partnership behind this new venture,” Vacik said in a Hinds press release.

Vanessa Parks is an associate sociologist and professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Parks, like many, see growth potential for the state’s economy.

“Mississippi’s existing research infrastructure presents an opportunity to meet a growing need for education, workforce development, and leadership in the areas of computational science and artificial intelligence,” Parks said.

According to a WalletHub analysis, Mississippi has the 4th weakest state economy nationally. Mississippi’s 53.8% labor force participation rate in December is the lowest in the United States. State leaders have made numerous attempts to strengthen the state’s economy in recent months. Most recently, eight bills were filed this Legislative Session to expand or modify Medicaid.

