Mar 4, 2026 - Mississippi Development Authority

Project represents corporate investment of more than $25 million

Jackson, Miss. (March 3, 2026) – Defense technology company General Atomics is expanding its operations in Shannon, home to the company’s Electromagnetic Systems Group. The project represents a corporate investment of more than $25 million.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems develops advanced product solutions for defense, government and national security customers. To support the production of next-generation defense systems, including Bullseye™, a long-range precision-guided strike missile, GA-EMS is updating and expanding its production line in Lee County with new, fully automated computer numerical control machines. The project increases the company’s production capacity and positions it for future competitive U.S. Department of Defense contracts.

In addition, GA-EMS has invested $200 million across its companywide facilities to support development of its Long-Range Maneuvering Projectile, which is capable of controlled flight in a jamming environment at ranges of 120 kilometers or more, depending on the caliber of the 155 mm-caliber gun. The company also has invested $35 million in a new dedicated machining center that will utilize robotics to improve efficiency and delivery schedules. Part of the 2026 expansion includes providing larger assembly, integration and testing facilities necessary to support LRMP production as it ramps up.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program. Lee County also is assisting with the project.

Headquartered in San Diego, General Atomics produces aerospace systems, submersibles, satellites, hypersonics, missile defense and laser weapon systems for the defense industry.

The company has operated its Electromagnetic Systems Group in Shannon since 2005.

QUOTES

“For more than two decades, General Atomics has been a valued part of Mississippi’s defense manufacturing landscape. In fact, the company has expanded more than a dozen times in Shannon over the past 20 years — a clear sign that Mississippi delivers for companies that are critical to our national defense. This latest investment augments a key defense manufacturing operation, creates new economic activity in Lee County and further positions Mississippi to compete for the defense opportunities of tomorrow.” – Gov. Tate Reeves

“General Atomics’ repeated expansions in Mississippi speak for themselves. The company continues to choose our state because we outperform and keep projects on schedule. This strategic investment not only modernizes the plant’s production, it strengthens a key operation in America’s national security supply chain. MDA is proud to support General Atomics as it continues serving our military and the interests of the U.S.” – Mississippi Development Authority Executive Director Bill Cork

“Expanding our production capacity allows us to accelerate production of our advanced weapon systems,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. “This investment strengthens our ability to deliver critical capabilities to rapidly support U.S. national defense priorities reliably and at scale.” – Scott Forney, President, GA-EMS

“We are deeply grateful that General Atomics continues to invest in Lee County and sees the long-term value of growing its operations in Shannon, Mississippi. This expansion strengthens our local economy, supports high-quality jobs and reinforces Lee County’s role in advanced defense manufacturing. Projects like this demonstrate the power of strong partnerships and the lasting impact they have on our community and workforce.” – Barry Parker, President, Lee County Board of Supervisors

