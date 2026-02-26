Feb 26, 2026 - Clarion- Ledger

A long-awaited flood control solution for the Pearl River is officially moving forward, local leaders and city officials announced Thursday, Feb. 26.

The Pearl River Revitalization Coalition provided an update Thursday stating, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers advanced a plan based on the Alternative D1 flood control solution.

The plan includes widening the Pearl River within the existing levee system and constructing a weir south of Interstate 20. The project would create a roughly 1,200-acre lake along the river between Hinds and Rankin Counties, as well as open up the river for economic development and recreational use.

The coalition said the selection came after years of study, public engagement and regional advocacy.

Today's announcement marks a major milestone in long-standing efforts to reduce flood risk and strengthen resilience across the Jackson metro region and surrounding communities impacted by Pearl River flooding," the coalition wrote in a statement.

The plan is also backed by the Rankin-Hinds Pearl River Flood and Drainage Control District, Pearl Mayor Jake Windham, Flowood Mayor Kathy Smith and Jackson Mayor John Horhn.

Horhn, who has shown previous support of plan D1, issued a statement Thursday explaining Jackson and surrounding communities "have experienced repeated and damaging flood events" over several decades that impacted homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Previous Clarion Ledger reporting shows in April 1979, known as the Easter Flood of 1979, the river crested at a record 43.28 feet and forced 15,000 people out of their homes. Floodwaters from the Pearl also damaged homes during the Flood of 1983 and in the year of 2020. There was also a flood in 2022 that led to the shutdown of Jackson's main water treatment plant which left tens of thousands of people without safe drinking water.

Horhn said the advancement of the project represents "a step forward in protecting residents, strengthening regional stability and supporting economic growth."

