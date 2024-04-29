Renowned Family Dental Practice, New York Family Dental Arts, Unveils Modern New Office
Located on the Upper East Side of New York City, the Nationally Acclaimed Practice Delivers Highest Standard of Patient CareNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Family Dental Arts, the premier family dental practice in New York City, is delighted to announce the relocation to a new state-of-the-art office on 72nd Street, nestled between 2nd and 3rd Avenues in the Upper East Side.
As a true family-run establishment, the practice is owned by sibling duo Dr. Alex Vaiman and Dr. Irina Kessler. Dr. Vaiman brings over 30 years of expertise, specializing in full mouth rehabilitation, snoring, and sleep apnea, while Dr. Kessler, with over 25 years of experience, focuses on cosmetic dentistry, particularly smile makeovers. Their national recognition for expertise, often cited in reputable publications such as Forbes, Health, Well + Good, and Parents, underscores their commitment to offering patients tailored, individualized treatment plans that align with their unique needs, expectations, and goals.
The new office is outfitted with ultramodern equipment, featuring the latest in computer, digital, and laser technology, prioritizing patient comfort, preventative care, and a conservative approach to treatment. Boasting six chairs, the office ensures the doctors can readily attend to patients' needs.
"We are excited to present our stunning new space," says Dr. Kessler. "This move reaffirms our dedication to our patients, ensuring they receive the same meticulous care, now in a brand-new and modern setting, just steps away from our former location.”
Comprehensive dental services encompass general dentistry procedures such as teeth cleaning, whitening, root canal treatments, cosmetic fillings, and emergency dental care. Additionally, the practice specializes in cosmetic dentistry, offering enhancements to the color, size, shape, and alignment of teeth through procedures like cosmetic dental fillings, Invisalign, dental crowns, porcelain veneers, dental bridges, dental implants, and more.
New York Family Dental Arts is now situated at 200 East 72nd Street, New York, NY 10021, operating Mondays from 9am-6pm, Tuesdays 10am-6pm, Wednesdays 8am-8pm, Thursdays 8am-7pm, Fridays 9am-2pm, and Saturdays by appointment only. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://dentalartsny.com/ or call 212-628-3300.
About New York Family Dental Arts:
New York Family Dental Arts is the premier family dental practice on the Upper East Side. A true family run business that caters to local families, the brother and sister duo, Dr. Alex Vaiman and Dr. Irina Kessler, followed in their father's footsteps and started their practice together over 25 years ago.
