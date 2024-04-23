My Product Today Unveils Seven Groundbreaking Inventions at the 2024 National Hardware Show
The My Product Today team are so proud of how well our Brand CEO's did at this years NHS. We are looking forward to breakout years for all of their new products.”ST PETERSBURG, FL, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Product Today is proud to announce the debut of seven innovative inventions at the 2024 National Hardware Show (NHS) held in Las Vegas. From tools to cleaning solutions, these groundbreaking products are poised to redefine efficiency and convenience in their respective industries.
— Ricardo Valderrama, CEO, My Product Today
Stewart Bunting, CEO of Only Tools, unveiled the Marshall Level, an unparalleled framing level designed to optimize workflow and enhance precision on job sites. The Marshall Level promises to revolutionize construction practices with its innovative features and user-friendly design.
Taylor Nelson introduced the Brush Off, a tape measure attachment designed to revolutionize the measuring experience. With an adjustable wiper that cleans off dust and debris as the tape retracts into the housing, the Brush Off ensures accurate measurements every time, eliminating the hassle of manual cleaning.
Jeff Burns captured the attention of attendees with his Trucker Space Saver Collapsible Push Broom. This groundbreaking cleaning tool offers a unique collapsible design, allowing users to maximize space without compromising functionality. With the Trucker Space Saver, cleaning routines are set to become more efficient and convenient than ever before.
Brad Alan showcased the InvisoScreen to some of the leading window companies in the United States. The InvisoScreen promises to redefine the window industry with its innovative features and unparalleled performance, offering a new standard of quality and durability.
Bob Allen, Luis Regalado, and Raymond Gabaldon had the opportunity to present their products, the GoBoard, EZ 2 Grab, and Good Boy Dog Food Caddy respectively, at the prestigious Shark Tank Pitch Room. These inventors demonstrated their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, showcasing products that address pressing needs in the market with ingenuity and creativity.
My Product Today is thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation in the hardware industry, and looks forward to the continued success and impact of these groundbreaking inventions.
About My Product Today:
My Product Today is a leading innovator in the hardware industry, dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that redefine efficiency and convenience. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, My Product Today continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible, delivering products that address real-world challenges with ingenuity and creativity.
Ricardo Valderrama
My Product Today
+1 954-526-6080
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube