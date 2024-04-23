AUVSI and DIU Announce MOU to Improve Drone Cybersecurity

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced from the keynote stage at XPONENTIAL 2024 that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

The MOU creates a process for drone component manufacturers holding Green UAS certification to share their data directly with DIU, with an aim to potentially include Green certified components on DIU’s Blue UAS Framework list.

This initiative seeks to facilitate the inclusion of certified components on DIU's Blue UAS Framework list, to help streamline cybersecurity and supply chain certification reviews for component manufacturers and provide greater optionality to the industrial base and end users.

“The intent behind this effort is to increase availability of NDAA verified UAS components to the uncrewed industry at large and streamline the process for Blue UAS consideration,” said Derek McBride, Deputy Director of DIU’s Autonomy Portfolio. “Providing better options for our warfighters and our national security is paramount.”

“This collaboration marks a significant stride in advancing the integration of UAS into defense applications, which will further our shared goal of supporting a strong and secure commercial drone industrial base,” said Casie Ocaña, Director of Trusted Programs at AUVSI.

Key Highlights of the MOU:

Enhanced Access and Availability: The collaboration aims to broaden access to cybersecurity testing for UAS component companies, which will streamline the process for new systems to be considered for DIU’s Blue UAS list.

Addressing Market Demands: While the DIU Blue List primarily focuses on Department of Defense (DoD) usage, this collaboration offers a solution for the civil and commercial sectors. By providing additional component options, AUVSI and DIU are better equipped to support DIU's end customers while fostering commercial capabilities and expanding sales channels.

Alignment with NDAA Compliance: The Green UAS certification process mirrors the stringent National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance and cybersecurity verification procedures of DIU’s Blue UAS list, providing commercial drone companies with a trusted badge for NDAA compliance without requiring DoD Authority to Operate.

Commitment to Market Growth: AUVSI and DIU are dedicated to increasing the availability of NDAA-compliant and cyber-secure platforms, thereby enhancing competitiveness and cost-efficiency within the industry.

AUVSI has formally collaborated with DIU since September 2022 and announced the launch of Green UAS certification in February 2023.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

