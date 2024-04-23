D-Central to Feature Open Source Bitcoin Mining Workshop at the Canadian Bitcoin Conference 2024
Experience the power of Bitcoin mining; build your own miner at our workshop”MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D-Central Technologies, a pioneer in the field of Bitcoin and blockchain solutions since 2016, is excited to announce its Open Source Bitcoin Mining Workshop at the forthcoming Canadian Bitcoin Conference. This engaging workshop will be held at Montreal’s historic Rialto Theatre from May 16-18, 2024.
Following last year’s overwhelming interest, the workshop will once again offer attendees the unique opportunity to build their own Bitaxe, an innovative open-source Bitcoin miner. This year, spaces are expected to fill quickly, with many past attendees expressing regret at not registering sooner. "Don’t let the same mistake take a hold of you. Subscribe now before there is no place left," advises Jonathan Bertrand, CEO of D-Central Technologies.
Participants will engage in hands-on assembly sessions of the Bitaxe miner and delve into the nuances of open-source hardware and optimised pleb mining practices. The workshop is meticulously designed to accommodate all skill levels, from novice enthusiasts to seasoned experts.
The Canadian Bitcoin Conference attracts thought leaders and pioneers from across the Bitcoin community to discuss the future of this groundbreaking technology within the Canadian market. The 2024 conference agenda includes a series of insightful talks, panels, and workshops that address the most pressing topics in the industry.
Due to popular demand and limited seating, early registration for the Open Source Bitcoin Mining Workshop is strongly recommended. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit Canadian Bitcoin Conference Tickets.
For a full schedule of events and additional details about the Canadian Bitcoin Conference, visit Canadian Bitcoin Conference 2024.
D-Central Technologies has been at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry since its inception in 2016. The company specializes in providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions, Bitcoin consultancy, and robust hardware for cryptocurrencies. D-Central is committed to fostering decentralization through innovative products and educational initiatives that empower individuals.
