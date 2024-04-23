Historic Los Angeles Estate Once Owned by Boxing Legend Muhammad Ali to Hit the Auction Block via Concierge Auctions

Former home of boxing legend Muhammad Ali European-style estate built by renowned architect John C. Austin in 1915 Rare Louis Comfort Tiffany stained glass panels and windows A lush and private 1.6-acre oasis within the city Exclusive Fremont Place, a gated community within Hancock Park

Listed at $13.5 million, bidding for the c1915 Hancock Park manor is set to open 15 May in cooperation with The Beverly Hills Estates & Coldwell Banker Realty

Hancock Park represents one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods, and 55 Fremont Place is a property to match.” — Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A one-of-a-kind, c1915 10,500-square-foot Italian Renaissance manor, once owned by boxing legend Muhammad Ali, will be offered at auction this month via Concierge Auctions, presenting the winning bidder with the opportunity to own a piece of history to make as their home. Offered in cooperation with Stefani Stolper and Kristen Lawson of The Beverly Hills Estates and June Ahn of Coldwell Banker Realty, this opulent, historic estate, listed at $13.5 million, lies within the highly-sought-after Fremont Place neighborhood of Los Angeles. Bidding will close 15 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Located at 55 Fremont Place, the property spans 9 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and occupies approximately 1.6 acres of private park-like grounds. Situated within an esteemed gated neighborhood comprising approximately 70 residences with notable historical connections, the property retains significant cultural value. Though it has been previously owned by a number of early 20th century movers and shakers, including A.P. Giannini, founder of Bank of America, and King C. Gillette, founder of Gillette, its most notable resident is none other than “The Greatest”, boxing icon Muhammad Ali. Ali lived with his family in the estate, which he bought in 1979, often hosting various iconic superstars such as Michael Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, and Clint Eastwood. The property’s current owners, distinguished attorneys Michael Lawson and Matte McFadden-Lawson, recently welcomed President Barack Obama as a guest into the storied home.

The estate’s star-studded pedigree is matched by a magnificent design from famed architect John C. Austin, responsible for legendary Los Angeles landmarks including L.A. City Hall and the Griffith Observatory. Designed in a palatial style, the manor is perched on one of the best corners in Fremont Place, with every aspect of the home – from its European-styled facade, to the Grand Tiffany stained glass windows, to the hand-carved crown moldings, arched doorways, and imported Italian marble floors – radiating grandeur and projecting warmth and old-world charm. The stained glass windows, one of the most eye-catching features of the home, were designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany, a glassmaker who rarely works with private residences. Located on the second floor of the three-story home, the oversized panel of stained glass stands as a hidden gem for an art-lover’s eye.

Separated into private and public areas, the main level of the home presents a grand foyer, a salon and circular-shaped conservatory, and a living room and dining room, ideal for entertaining. A dramatic staircase leads to the upstairs, holding the majority of bedrooms as well as two offices and a full-sized bar. The primary suite includes a fireplace and a private deck. The outdoors showcase a green oasis, boasts a large pool, beautiful gardens, and pergola-dotted walkways, transforming the residence to a tranquil escape, whisking away its visitors from the hustle-and-bustle of Hollywood.

The estate also offers a beautiful sunlit family room with bay windows, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a separate 1,000-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom guest house for visitors. Notably, the home features a grand ballroom on the third floor, ideal for hosting lavish parties or housing a precious art collection.

"Hancock Park represents one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods, and 55 Fremont Place is a property to match,” said Chad Roffers, co-founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “At Concierge Auctions, we specialize in unique properties with historic pedigrees, helping to connect sellers to the distinct buyer profile that appreciates both luxury and history.”

“Even without its illustrious legacy as a home to business titans, statesmen, and sporting icons, 55 Fremont Place would stand out for its exquisite design and amenities,” said Stolper. “This is a rare chance to own old-Hollywood glamor in the heart of one of Los Angeles’ most prized communities.”

The home sits within the Fremont Place gated community in one of Los Angeles’ prime neighborhoods, Hancock Park, offering a rare blend of luxury and classic Hollywood history. Conveniently located between Hollywood and Beverly Hills, and just a short drive from the luxurious Rodeo Drive, Hancock Park provides an ideal vantage point from which to explore the City. The home is walking distance to Larchmont Village, one of the area’s most popular neighborhoods, offering dining and great shopping. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), the Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits, and the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre further enrich the vibrant culture.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions.

55 Fremont Place is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

