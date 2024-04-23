2 Commercial Buildings and Parking Lot on Main Street Culpeper, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of 2 commercial buildings on a .49± acre corner lot and a 16 space asphalt parking lot on corner main street lots in downtown Culpeper, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 2 commercial buildings on a .49± acre corner lot and a 16 space asphalt parking lot on corner main street lots in downtown Culpeper, VA, on Monday, April 29 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“A wonderful and rare opportunity in desirable downtown Culpeper awaits a new owner,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make it yours.”
“Located on Main Street in downtown Culpeper, VA, the properties are minutes from Routes 29, 3, 15 and 522, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Warrenton, Dulles International Airport & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Date – Monday, April 29 at 2:00 PM Eastern
Property Addresses – 511, 515 N. and 511N Main St., Culpeper, VA 22701
511 & 515 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA 22701
• 2 commercial buildings on .49 +/- acre corner lot -- Both buildings sold for one money -- Both buildings have 10' roll-up doors-- 10,000+ total sf. -- Located on Main Street in downtown Culpeper, VA
511 N. Main St., Culpeper, VA 22701 (across the street from this address)
• Valuable 16 space asphalt parking lot on the corner of North Main St. & East Evans St. in downtown Culpeper, VA -- Located on Main Street in downtown Culpeper, VA
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com